Indians upend Bloomingdale to secure third straight win

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

BLOOMINGDALE—Learning to trust is one of life’s most difficult tasks.

That quote is attributed to Isaac Watts, an 18th-century English theologian and hymn writer.

But as far as first-year Saugatuck boys’ basketball coach Andy Diaz is concerned, those words also ring true when it comes to building a successful high school basketball program in the 21st century.

Fortunately for Diaz, it appears any trust issues his team may have had heading into the season are beginning to dissipate.

With their 55-49 decision over SAC rival Bloomingdale on Tuesday, Dec. 20, the Indians claimed their third straight victory after opening the campaign with a 66-63 road loss to Martin.

And Diaz attributes that run of success largely to an ever-increasing level of trust between his players.

“Our guys are learning to work together more,” he said. “They’re learning to trust each other on both sides of the court.”

No player has been more trustworthy on the offensive end of the floor for Saugatuck than senior Blake Dunn.

Collecting a double-double with 24 points and 10 rebounds, Dunn brought his four-game scoring average to 24.5. He had gone for 33 and 32 points, respectively, in the previous two wins over Watervliet and Bangor.

Not that Dunn was the only Indian to shine.

Fellow senior Wyatt Werme nearly gave Saugatuck a second double-double. He finished with 15 points to go with eight rebounds.

With Dunn and Werme leading the offensive charge for Saugatuck, the entire team has seemed to pick up the intensity on the defensive end following the loss to Martin.

Following that game, Diaz talked about his disappointment in surrendering 66 points. Apparently his players have been listening to his call for the need of a better effort in that regard.

“Our kids continue to get better on defense, which is key,” Diaz said.

The Saugatuck defense limited Bloomingdale to 12 or fewer points in three of the game’s four quarters. That included the final stanza, in which the Indians outscored the Cardinals 19-11 to erase what had been a 38-36 deficit at the end of three quarters.

Zaquarius Jeffries scored 17 points to lead Bloomingdale in the losing cause.