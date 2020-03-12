Injustice Within the Prison System – Reform and Action

It’s no secret that the American prison system has many problems. From overpopulation to a lack of transparency, many feel that the system has been consistently failing for decades. While the FBI estimates that a home is burgled every 15.4 seconds in the United States, the Federal Bureau of Prisons lists over 73,000 people imprisoned for related drug offenses as opposed to 8,000 currently incarcerated for burglary. (Not including state prisons and local jails.) For many, these statistics seem to show a bias that has helped fuel for-profit prisons while unfairly targeting specific demographics.

To help put all of this into perspective so that we can understand the need for reform, let’s start by looking at the current state of the prison system

The Prison System Today

As of 2019, the United States held 2.3 million people in confinement. Locations of incarceration include 3,163 local jails, 1,772 juvenile facilities, 1,719 state prisons, 109 federal prisons, and 80 Indian Country jails. In addition to these, we also have state psychiatric hospitals, immigration detention centers, military prisons, and prisons within U.S. territories. To put this in even greater perspective, the United States locks up 698 people per every 100,000 residents, much more per capita than any other country.

While these numbers are staggering, even they have trouble doing justice to the enormity of the situation. What the above doesn’t show is that over 600,000 people enter prison every year; however, jails see 10.6 million people every year. Turnover in jail is much higher due to the ability of unconvicted individuals to post bail, and while state laws vary, most people charged with non-capital offenses can be granted bail as well.

However, posting bail isn’t feasible for everyone, and those who are unable to pay will be forced to remain behind bars until their trial dates. This alone shows a disproportionate gap between wealthier individuals and low-income individuals who are detained in jails. The average cost of bail for a felony is $10,000. This adds up to about eight months worth of income for the average person detained. In addition to this, over 540,000 people who are currently locked up haven’t been even been sentenced or convicted.

More disturbing still is the impact of youth facilities that contain roughly 63,000 people currently. Over 8,100 people are behind bars in youth facilities for technical violations on probation, as opposed to new offenses. Another 2,200 are incarcerated for actions otherwise non-violations for adults. These include things such as truancy, running away, and incorrigibility.

Youth who are found guilty of behaviors such as these are held in either juvenile facilities, which operate similar to prisons, or adult facilities that currently house 5,000 youths. Many have begun to question whether incarceration of minors in this manner is hindering rather than helping develop them into functioning citizens. An argument can certainly be made that rather than punishing youth violations in this way, we should instead be designing rehabilitation facilities to help guide youth offenders towards better goals.

The above statistics are harrowing and while they are just the tip of the iceberg, they help illustrate just how large the problems go within the current prison system. While there is much more to the subject, let’s turn now to how profits impact these statistics.

Profits Over People

While only 8% of incarcerated individuals are held in privately owned prisons, there is concern about the drive for profit. However, private prisons aren’t the root of this problem. They function more like a parasite, feeding off of the overpopulation of those held in public facilities.

Before the 1980s, there were no private prisons in America. This was until the Reagan Administration declared its War on Drugs which then saw skyrocketing rates of incarceration. In 1984 this led to the opening of our first private prison and they have only been growing since then. While still small in number compared to public facilities, between 1990 and 2005 their populations grew by over 1600%.

Prisons like these tend to place profit margins over prisoners and even their staff members. By hiring fewer people and paying them less than government rates, they help mitigate loss and boost profit margins. The Sentencing Project also discovered that the Corrections Corporation of America, now called CoreCivic, spent around $1.4 million each year between 1999 to 2010 on lobbying at federal and state levels. In today’s cultural climate where systematic oppression and racialized biases have become the forefront in the conversation about criminal justice, the lobbying for expansion is concerning, to say the least.

For-profit prisons have also been found to have disproportionately higher rates of inmate-on-mate violence. Something that may be due in part to staff members having less training and the number of cut corners that private prisons are known for. Another stark reality is the lack of healthcare received in these prisons. Some have been found to go months without a doctor on staff.

Medical Care Inside Prisons

In light of the recent outbreak of coronavirus, medical care in prisons has many people concerned, especially given the close proximity and overpopulation that most prisons have. It should also be noted that it wasn’t until 1976 in the Supreme Court case of Estelle v. Gamble that prisoners were guaranteed the right to medical treatment and protection. For reference, IV pumps had been in use since the 1960s, and since decades before that prisoners had already been experiencing a lack of healthcare rights.

While these protections exist today, in many cases, prisoners are still not receiving the treatment they need, least of all in the realm of mental health which oftentimes is inaccessible. For instance, bipolar disorder and schizophrenia have the highest connection in probability for incarceration. However, medications for these disorders are not guaranteed to inmates.

Similarly, the case of Ashley Diamond illustrates a similar problem within the prison system. Ashley, a transgender woman, was sentenced and housed at Baldwin State Prison, a men’s facility, where she was then denied access to both her hormones and prescription medications. It was only due to the high volume of media coverage that Ashley was finally granted the medications and care that she needed. While incarcerated she also reported being beaten and sexually assaulted, with no help from prison authorities. Now released and working as an activist, Ashley has gone on to tell her story to bring attention to these growing problems.

Today, it’s being noted that due to all of the already prevalent medical problems plaguing prisons, that they are not ready for an outbreak of coronavirus. Because most prisons are designed to only care for one or two patients at a time, a large scale infection would be devastating beyond measure. In addition to that, most prisoners still have to pay a co-pay for treatment, as stipulated by the Social Security Act of 1965. This Act excluded prisoners from using Medicaid funds unless they need to be hospitalized for more than a day.

In an interview, Wanda Bertram, a spokesperson for the non-profit Prison Policy Initiative, stated, “Our prison system is not interested in make sure everybody gets the best possible care. People in prison are treated as disposable.” Given the evidence above, and the fact that in 2017 an Oregon prison was found to have only bought 519 flu vaccines for 1,645 inmates, a misstep that led to the death of inmateTina Ferri, it’s hard to argue otherwise.

Calls for Transparency

While numerous organizations have been rallying for great change and transparency, the Prison Policy Initiative among them, today more politicians are getting involved. Recently, and in the wake of the growing COVID-19 pandemic, a group of Senators, led by former presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren, are now demanding that prisons across the U.S. released their plans to protect inmates, staff, and families.

In letters sent to the Federal Bureau of Prisons and the companies it contracts — CoreCivic, GEO Group, and Management and Training Corporation — Sen. Warren listed out specific questions that she wishes the companies to answer. Namely, Sen. Warren has asked for details on the procedures and prevention plans to avert the spread of COVID-19 within facilities, details on how segregated housing will be monitored, and how they will handle potential staff shortages if employees and guards fall ill or contract the virus themselves.

Sen. Warren, along with Senators Cory Booker, Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar, and Bernie Sanders, is looking to receive a response by March 16; however, it remains to be seen if the BOP and related private prisons will respond by that time.

With the multiple prison riots erupting in Italy due to the suspension of family visits in light of the Coronavirus, many are wondering how the American prison systems will respond to this growing threat, and if we could potentially see similar riots breakout. Given the seeming unpreparedness and already prevalent problems, only time will tell if the prison system will step up or fall.

Slowly But Surely

While the prison system is plagued with issues, in recent years more and more people are beginning to speak out about the injustice within the justice system. In September 2019 a California Assembly voted to ban private for-profit prisons, a move that is gradually being followed by other states. While there is still a lot that needs to be done and there is a long way yet to go, if enough people and enough politicians like Sen. Warren continue speaking up, we can expect to see real tangible change in the future of our prison system.