Insurance agent found dead in home where wife also died

 By Scott Sullivan

Editor

A Douglas State Farm Insurance agent was found dead in Laketown Township his home Friday less than months after his wife died from still-unannounced causes Feb. 18.

Allegan County Sheriff Frank Baker confirmed Monday Andrew Heidenreich, 52, was found deceased at 6697 Forest Beach Drive by deputies making a welfare check there that night.

Baker said the cause of death was not obvious, but police do not suspect foul play by an outside party.

They are waiting on the autopsy and toxicology test results to determine the cause of death, as they are with the case of the victim’s wife Mandy Heidenreich, 45, to determine if the death was natural or accidental.

On Feb. 18, the Michigan State Police were called to the home at around 10:30 p.m. to investigate the death of an unnamed person, said a state police press release soon after.

The MSP has not released results from its investigation, nor did it confirm the identity of the deceased, but friends confirmed Mandy Heidenreich, a Douglas L Salon nail technician, was the victim.

Her obituary appeared in the March 5 Commercial Record. A March 18 funeral at St. Peter’s Church in Douglas was made family-only because of Covid-19 precautions, but live streamed via Facebook.

“We’re not going to release any additional information at this time,” said MSP Detective Sgt. Todd Workman at that time. “I can’t comment at all; we do have an investigation, it’s still ongoing.”

Baker said the cause of

