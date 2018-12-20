Home Around Town Interact basketball funder Friday to support school
A Saugatuck High School Holly Jolly Interact Basketball Extravaganza Friday, Dec. 21, will raise funds to support the SHS Interact Club’s efforts to build a new school room in Batey 106, an impoverished sugarcane workers’ settlement, in the Dominican Republic. Club member Emily Myers’ photo here shows work being done at the existing school there she and her peers helped build. Events start during the girls’ basketball game, which tips off at 6 p.m., and will include a bake sale, silent auction, 50/50 raffle and halftime games. The club will have a booth set up at which members will answer questions about their efforts. All are welcome to help the cause.

