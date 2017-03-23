Interim city police chief plans public meetings

By Jim Hayden

Correspondent

Interim Saugatuck-Douglas Police Chief Steve Kent wants to hear what people in the community are thinking.

To that end, Kent hopes to hold “coffee with the chief” events in Saugatuck and Douglas, he told Saugatuck City Council at its March 13 meeting.

“The public can meet with me and voice their concerns,” he said.

Kent became acting chief after Ken Giles, chief since 2007, retired Dec. 31.

Kent has been with the department for 31 years, 24 of them as a sergeant.

In other March 13 business, council approved the application for a Michigan Department of Natural Resources Waterways Grant In-Aid for Preliminary Engineering for the design and development of docks at Coghlin Park.

The project request is for $20,000. The city will pay for half.

The city plans to expand docking at the site along Kalamazoo Lake but needs to look at factors including compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, a bathymetric analysis to ensure proper dock size and dredging requirements and engineering for the impact of wind, wave and ice load on the structures.

“A thorough look needs to take place regarding all matters required to create safe, accessible and functional alternatives that meet all applicable codes, guidelines and permitting requirements,” city manager Kirk Harrier wrote in documents for the council.