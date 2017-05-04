Internet stars Taijiri, Fiona worth a look

By Mike Wilcox

Publisher

I’ve become an animal lover in my old age. I never had much time for pets but now we have three dogs and several cats. If my wife had her druthers she would times those numbers by three.

They say a “man’s best friend is his dog” and I can attest to that. My dogs are always by my side, usually obey my commands and never talk back. They unequivocally love me without much encouragement on my part.

Enough about me and more about animals—animals that seem to have taken over social media. I’ve got a clue you are taking a sneak peak at the baby giraffe born a week ago, or the baby hippo we get daily updates on from Facebook.

I am glued to the computer screen to see both. April the giraffe has been the star of social media for the last several weeks; many of us watched her progress as she was about to have her baby. I was one of millions who watched her birth live last week on Facebook.

Now the newborn is just as much a celebrity as April. On Monday “Good Morning America” held a contest to name the baby giraffe. The winning entry was Tajiri. Tajiri seems to be getting along quite well, having stood on her long legs only hours after birth. Now she is frisky as ever, prancing around her cage and enjoying her mother’s affection.

Talk about frisky: Fiona, the baby hippo, was born a couple months ago six weeks premature at the Cincinnati Zoo. She has become a YouTube sensation as many of us watch her frolic daily with her caretakers.

We think of hippos as dangerous wild animals that are incredibly large. That is true to some extent. I have been told by guides in Africa (I spent a couple weeks there on a photographic safari) that hippos are more dangerous than lions. They will attack humans without provocation and, since most weigh more than a ton, they can do great damage—that is, if they can get out of the water to catch you.

You would never envision that watching playful Fiona. At 200-plus pounds she can be a handful, but Team Fiona, the moniker attached to her dozen-plus handlers, has, like many of us on YouTube, fallen in love with the cute, cuddly hippo.

Just watching Fiona, named after the “Shrek” character, fall asleep on the lap of Team Fiona leader Wendy Rice is heartwarming.

Rice says their favorite moments are when Fiona drinks from a hose, or tries to maintain her composure while having a bout of the hiccups. She claims caretakers have to be careful when the baby hippo starts to get rambunctious, because she is like a bull in a china combination and will knock you over unintentionally. She also, like my darn dogs, loves to step on your toes, so caretakers can’t be around in bare feet.

If you get a chance, take a gander at the daily YouTube videos showing the progress of Tajiri or Fiona. They are all over social media. I guarantee they will brighten your day.