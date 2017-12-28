Home Around Town Interurban driver to retire after 29 years
Interurban driver to retire after 29 years
Interurban driver to retire after 29 years

Interurban driver to retire after 29 years

The Interurban Transit Authority will say goodbye to 29-year driver and dispatcher Lisa Lenzo (shown at right) during Wednesday, Jan. 3, reception at Farm House Deli, 100 Blue Star Hwy., from 4 to 7 p.m.
Lenzo, a Laketown Township resident and acclaimed author, plans to spend more time writing, gardening, making jams and with her grandchildren, Interurban director Phyllis Yff said.
Riders and the public are invited to celebrate Lenzo’s new beginnings and celebrate her years of service.  For more information, call (269) 857-1418.

