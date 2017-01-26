Interurban to offer Sunday rides year-round

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

The Interurban Transit Authority will expand low-cost, on-demand ride service to Sundays year-round starting March 5. Heretofore it has only offered Sunday rides from May to October.

The board made the change in response to a survey mailed to 3,605 area homes this fall seeking input on possible expansion.

The Interurban currently draws state and federal funds plus 0.5 mills for operations from Douglas and Saugatuck cities plus Saugatuck Township, the municipalities it serves. The latter rate is down from the 0.75- and 1-mill rates the service collected prior to 2002. The current millage will be up for renewal this fall.

Current hours of operation are Mondays through Fridays from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Beginning March 1 its will stay open until 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and until 7 p.m. and Sundays from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Fares are $1 or $.50 for seniors over 61, children under 12 and persons with disabilities.

For questions or to arrange for a ride, call (269) 857-1301.