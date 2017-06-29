It’s Mid-Summer, And The Fishflies Are Out Again – But That’s a Good Thing

It’s late June, and that means the fishflies are back in Eastern Michigan. It also means it might be time to check our homes for any of these winged insects burrowing their way inside and hiding in little nooks and crannies.

Don’t forget to check any exterior areas of your home as well, especially outdoor appliances. It might be a good idea to check the AC system, or at least it’s filter, to see if fishflies managed to get inside and clog it up. Generally, the filter should be changed every one to three months, but this would be a good time to double check.

Now, fishflies can be an annoyance, showing up in the millions during this time of year, but they are key parts of the local ecosystem, says Howard Russell, an entomologist with MSU Extension.

“They’re an aquatic insect,” Russell told The Times Herald. “The immature forms, a lot of them develop in the sediments of rivers and lakes. Generally, it’s a good indication of water quality because they’re picky about the water they live in, and they’re really important in terms of the food chain.”

Fishflies, for those not in the know, are a name for the burrowing mayfly, a type of insect that inhabits Lake St. Clair and other waters, and they come out often during the mid-summer time, as the larva in lakes grows into their adult forms.

The flies tend to swarm street lights, and they cover poles and power lines so heavily that they look like a coating of fur. They often swarm over everything in sight, homes especially.

“The name fishfly, it’s kind of a misnomer,” Russell said. “It’s correct to call them mayflies. Fishflies in the entomological world refer to a different insect. True fishflies belong to an order of insects called Megaloptera.”

Mayflies spend more of their lives, which is around three years, living as larvae. The adults live only to mate, lay eggs, and then die soon after. In fact, adult mayflies live only for around a day or two.

The biggest problem people have with them, given that they’re harmless and a vital part of the ecosystem, is that they stink when they die in large numbers, which is what they inevitably do this time of year.

The stench can be incredibly strong in the summer heat and keeps people off the lakes and in their homes with the windows shut.

Another issue is that they swarm in such large numbers they can be picked up in weather service radars on a national level. They also can lead to traffic accidents when vehicles skid over their bodies in the streets.

Ron Kinnunen, a Michigan SeaGrant agent based in Marquette, said that people need to keep it all in perspective, despite their stench and tendency to swarm.

“A lot of people complain about them, but they’re a good sign of a great environment.”