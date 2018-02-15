Home Around Town It’s official: schools seek $50.7-million bond
By Scott Sullivan

Editor

It’s official: Saugatuck Public Schools will ask district voters May 8 to approve two building requests totaling $50.7 million.

The board Monday approved proceeding with proposals outlined at its May 1 workshop, detailed here last week.

Proposal one, a new bond issue which, approved, would generate $50.7 for major building renovations, would raise property owners’ tax levy approximately 1.17 mills over the 2017 debt tax rate. This would equal roughly $58.50 for each $100,000 in market value of a home.

Proposal two seeks approval of a .5-mill sinking fund, the same amount of a soon-to-expire 2013 proposal. If approved, it would provide funds for repairing school infrastructure and sites, enhance school security and upgrade technology for the next five years.

The schools will host informational community forums on the proposals:

  • Tuesday, March 6, in Saugatuck Middle/High School at 6:30 p.m.;
  • Wednesday, March 14, in Douglas Elementary School at 6 p.m.; and
  • Thursday, March 22, in the Saugatuck Center for the Arts at 6:30 p.m.

For more information and conceptual plan graphics, visit the district website at saugatuckps.com.

 

