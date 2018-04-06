It’s on: township recall vote set Nov. 6

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

It’s official: Saugatuck Township Clerk Brad Rudich, Treasurer Lori Babinski and Trustees Doug Lane and Roy McIlwaine face being recalled Nov. 6.

The Allegan County Clerk’s Office Monday confirmed petitioners had collected enough valid signa- tures — at least 336, or 25 percent of the 1,351 registered township residents who voted in the 2014 governor’s race — to put the question on the general election ballot.

Per state law, the ballot will list all four targeted officials as running for their present seats as Republicans, their declared party when elected in 2016, unless one or more should decide to withdraw.

The county Democratic Party will choose its nominees to be listed. Non-partisan candidates may also apply for the ballot. A simple majority will determine who wins each seat.

Township residents Cindy Osman and Kathy Sturm petitioned County Clerk Bob Genetski Nov. 9 to call an election to recall the four officials.

Osman, also Saugatuck city zoning administrator, and Sturm first sought approval from the county election commission for language in five charges against Rudich, Lane and Babinski — most related to the board’s 3-2 vote Aug. 2 to amend the International Fire Code — and one against McIlwaine.

Petitioners’ grievance language against all four — that they voted Aug. 16 not to terminate township manager Aaron Sheridan and engaged in “various acts of unprofessional conduct” — was dismissed for lacking factuality and clarity by the county panel Nov. 20 because:

a) No vote was made on Sheridan’s termination. Supervisor Jon Phillips’ motion to do so died for lack of a second. The board did vote 4-1 Aug. 16 (Phillips dissenting) to reprimand Sheridan for insubordination and require him to seek anger-management counseling at his own expense. b) “Various acts of professional misconduct” lacked specificity.

Petitioners went back to the commission with revised language Dec. 4. The panel voted 2-1 their complaint against McIlwaine — that he voted to reprimand Sheridan — was clear and factual enough for them to advance seeking signatures.

Sturm and Osman dropped their four charges specific to Rudich, Lane and Babinski and returned to the commission Dec. 18 with the same one approved for McIlwaine. It too was ruled sufficient.

Per Michigan election law, petitioners had 180 days from Dec. 4 and 18 to gather valid signatures from at least 336 township voters. The group needed to present petitions by Feb. 2 to schedule a May 8 recall election, their initial goal. They decided to seek a fall vote instead, buying 24 days’ more time. They submitted petitions Feb. 26.

Genetski’s office had 35 days — until last Monday — to determine whether they enough valid signatures. Township officials also had 30 days to challenge the signed petitions.

Phillips, the one township board member not facing recall, resigned March 16, announcing he and his family had sold their home in the township, hence by state law he must leave office in that jurisdiction.

The remaining board members will hold a special meeting Tuesday, April 10, to deliberate on and fill the supervisor’s opening. As of press time Tuesday, applicants for the advertised post included: