It’s time for a change

Cities around the world are beginning to reinvent themselves to reflect the changing generations and their interests. This past year I had the opportunity to experience some of the world’s most up-and-coming cities and the reasons for their rapid growth.

Sitting on the coast of Chile is the art capital of South America. Valparaíso is known for street artists who have covered the entire city in art. Additionally, the vibrant streets are occupied by food stands, street musicians and galleries owned by young artists. The city that once inspired poet Pablo Neruda now hosts thousands of college exchange students, as well as those who attend the University of Valparaíso.

During my time in South America, many young adults who were bankers, doctors, photographers, journalists and other bright minds told me Valparaíso was a highlight of their trip to that continent.

Portland, Ore., is a city more Americans are familiar with. One of the most hip, liberal cities in America, it was ranked in 2018 by Forbes as the 17th-fastest growing city in America and third happiest place to work.

Similar to Valparaíso, food trucks, musicians and markets are just around every corner. Street art and murals can be found on the sides of dozens of buildings. Home to more than 10 colleges, Portland is filled with a large youth population that often sticks around long after they graduate.

Then there’s a town many readers are very familiar with, maybe even live in. Saugatuck boasts one of America’s prettiest coasts, prestigious art schools and many other resources that have helped make it one of America’s nicest small towns. For many years, Saugatuck has had a good thing going.

Much of this is due to a tourist-based economy; however, the interests of these visitors are diverse and beginning to change. Most adults in their 20s and 30s don’t have the same interests as their parents or grandparents.

Cities surrounding Saugatuck began to realize this many years ago. In 2009, Grand Rapids hosted its first Art Prize. In addition, Grand Rapids has found a way to reinvent itself with new breweries, modern art galleries, markets, outdoor stores and good music. Forbes magazine listed Grand Rapids as the sixth fastest-growing economy in the United States from 2010 to 2015.

While cities like Valparaiso, Portland, and Grand Rapids have begun to change, Saugatuck has remained stagnant. In recent years, it has lost the Waterfront Film Festival, Art ‘Round Town and shot down a proposed bike path.

For a town that prides itself on acceptance and art, Saugatuck has banned food trucks and even thrown a street performer in jail. In a not-so-distant future, its economy may not be able to rely solely on the generation that it now does.

As a 19-year-old born and raised in Saugatuck, it is clear to me that youth are leaving this town and not coming back. The next generation eats, commutes and is entertained differently. Start listening to the future now or it may be too late.

The next generation is drawn to different things due to a differing set of values and priorities. They eat, commute, entertain and communicate differently.

It’s time to start listening to this generation and integrating their ideas before it’s too late.

Joseph Cappelletti, a 2017 Saugatuck High School graduate, recently completed his freshman year at The University of Oregon.