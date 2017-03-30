I’ve been a fool; how about you?

By Kirke White

Grace

Last night our church Lenten soup, supper and study group discussed the book “Grace” by Max Lucado. One of two questions Pastor Sarah asked about Chapter Two on “Forgivenness” was, “Have you ever found it hard to forgive someone who wronged you?”

This started many stories of being wronged at work, in families, at gatherings, etc. I sat quietly for about 10 minutes as I couldn’t think of any wrong I’d received that required forgiveness.

Finally I said, “I don’t know how you live, but I haven’t been wronged since I was nine or 10 years old.” Someone asked what I’d done then. “It was a schoolmate and I beat the crap out of him,” I answered.

That stunned the group for a second and I thought it best to say no more. If I had, here’s the story I would have told.

Jack Crabtree — a teasing, nasty brat who was easy to hate — lived a block away from me. In grade school my friends and I would walk home on one side of the street and him on the other. We called him Crabtree because he wasn’t nice enough to be called Jack. He yelled insults at us and if one of us started after him, he would run.

One day when I was two blocks from home and my buddies had already peeled off, Crabtree hurled a dirt clod at me from across the street. I yelled for him to cut it out. He returned taunts, then threw another.

That was all I could take and I took off running after him. I not a tough guy and small for my age, but I did enjoy playing sports. Crabtree was slightly larger but not the sports type.

I chased him for two blocks, caught him and tackled him in the churchyard two doors from our apartment. We rolled around, I got on top of him and started punching while he tried to push me off.

Just then Mrs. Chase, our neighbor came by and yelled, “Kirke, you should be ashamed, hitting a person when he’s down.” My reply, “If I let him up he’ll run away.”

I did and he did. Not a good example of grace and forgiveness.