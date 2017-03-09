I’ve had it with credit cards

By Mike Wilcox

Publisher

I’ve had it. I’m as mad as hell and won’t take it anymore.

For the second time in three months, someone has stolen money from me. Last Friday my credit card was tapped for a whopping $2,600. Three months ago the predecessor card was nailed for nearly $500 when someone in France booked a ride on a train.

I use my credit card to pay for a variety of things, including many monthly bills. It’s proven to be convenient, but not so much when others are able to steal your information with very little effort.

I’m reverting to the 20th century or maybe even the 19th, when cash was king. No more paying for stuff online. My vendors will now be paid with check or cash, and if they don’t like it (some demand credit card payments), I guess I will move my business to their competitor.

I have been told stealing credit card information is happening more and more frequently. When I report the theft to my credit card bank, they simply cancel the current card and issue a new one. They don’t ask questions or seem concerned in the least that someone has tapped into their information or mine.

I think it happens so frequently the credit card bank simply chalks it off as a loss. They never follow up with me or the supposed perpetrator. They seem to be too busy issuing new cards and less busy finding or reporting the criminals involved in these nefarious activities.

For those who will continue to use credit cards, Bankrate offers four ways credit card information is easily stolen. Check these out:

The waitress at a restaurant, your favorite bartender, the sales clerk at a clothing store or anyone else who takes your credit card to swipe for payment.

The gas lass who visits a service station late at night when the sleepy clerk inside is not paying attention. She will attach a sophisticated skimmer to a gas pump that sends her credit card information from everyone who uses it. This identity theft crime is occurring more and more frequently.

Hackers who use sophisticated malware to infiltrate a low-security website. When you visit the site and pay for goods online, they are able to get your credit card information

Hackers also use phishing techniques. This happened to me. I opened a Google document expecting it to be an invoice from the company that prints our newspapers. I had asked for it a day earlier so it didn’t occur to me that it was malicious. When I opened it, it exposed the hacker to all my contacts, financial information, etc.

So how do these waitresses, hackers and phishers use our credit card information? According to Bankrate, they sell the information on the black market. They can get $5 to $10 for every compromised credit card they turn over to black market thieves, who then use the cards to buy most anything. In my case it was a train ticket in France. As of yet I don’t know what the $2,600 was used to purchase. Possibly an expensive plasma television.

The moral of the story is not to do like Mike did. Make sure if you give your credit card information online, it is to a legitimate site. Make sure your computer is protected by well-known security software. And do not hand your credit off to a waiter, without making sure he knows you are watching him.

Hopefully you will have better luck than me.