Home Around Town I’ve had it with hurricanes
I’ve had it with hurricanes
Around Town
Community
Local
Opinion
0

I’ve had it with hurricanes

0
wilcox-mike
now viewing

I’ve had it with hurricanes

9-14 MBC 2 girls steps 6x-cr
now playing

Mt. Baldhead Challenge daunts, delights for good cause

9-14 WSG new owners 5x-cr
now playing

Aikmans new owners of Water Street Gallery

christmastree
now playing

City eyes giant holiday tree's return

9-14 Wings of Mercy-cr
now playing

Church gives Wings lift

9-7 Rose Cottage 6x-cr
now playing

Historic Rose Cottage 'up in the air' - and not

library
now playing

Library to host fall adult butterfly program, more

sullivans-pix
now playing

Blue Star

IMG_1345
now playing

Life as performance art

kirkcousins
now playing

Locals not surprised NFL standout chose home here

saugsign
now playing

Saugatuck city still seeks public input on police

By Mike Wilcox

Publisher

Someone please kick me in the shin. For some reason, I yearn to live where the water is open, and the ocean breeze is mesmerizing. In the last 15 years I have spent more time following this dream than any other. Apparently Hurricane Irma had the same path in mind.

Two years ago I had an extended stay on St. John in the U.S. Virgin Islands. My mission was to purchase the island newspaper and find decent living quarters on the 5,000-person island so I could visit there monthly.

Irma, a Category 5 hurricane, visited there last weekend. Unlike me who wanted to build commerce, she tore it down, destroying a third of the island’s homes and businesses.

Circumstances steered me away from that business deal, and now two years later with the island in shambles, I can be thankful for my good fortune.

I negotiated almost 15 years to purchase a weekly newspaper on Key West. I was a Floridian at the time and enthralled with the business opportunities in the Keys. This was the perfect chance, I thought, to relocate to what I considered an idyllic situation. Circumstances however, made me back out of the deal.

Irma, still as a Category 5, roared through the lower keys a few days ago and pretty much decimated the low-lying string of islands. The businesses along with my newspaper, if I had purchased it, would have been wiped out. Again, good fortune came my way as I didn’t relocate to what Irma destroyed.

For 10 years I lived all or part of the time in Florida. I hunkered down when two hurricanes destroyed parts of my houses, new boat and dock. I know the damage even a Category 1 hurricane can do. Cripes, I moved in to a new house on the water, and within six months a hurricane passed, taking half of my roof with it.

Nine years ago I decided I’d had enough. It wasn’t a hurricane but a tropical storm that had dumped nine inches of rain where I was living, flooding many homes and making roads impassable. I loaded my little two-seater with all the belongings I could muster and headed north. I haven’t been back since.

That’s not to say that I haven’t wanted to return. Once in a while I start looking at homes on the Florida coast and dream about returning to warm weather 12 months a year. I dream about fishing on the ocean or bay, and the laid-back lifestyle that captivated me while I was there.

Did I just say, “kick me in the shin”? What the heck is wrong with me? Hurricane Irma should be proof enough that anyone living on a Florida coast, or a Caribbean island for that matter, is nuts. In a few short hours all you own, let alone your life or your family’s, could be gone.

In my younger days I liked to go outside, like some of the lunatic weathercasters we witnessed on the Weather Channel, during hurricanes to see how long I could stand before a gust knocked me to the ground.

I now realize how silly that is, and how crazy to think the Florida coast is a lifestyle option. I think I’ll stay where hurricanes are only witnessed on the television and wicked women like Irma are hundreds of miles away.

On a more serious note, if you are inclined to do so, victims in the Caribbean, Key West and portions of Florida could really use your help. Country singer Kenny Chesney, who had a St. John home destroyed by Irma, has created one of the largest relief efforts for the U.S. island. To contribute, Google Kenny Chesney. The Keys, and others areas of Florida are being serviced by the Red Cross and other agencies. Again, Google their sites and you can make your contribution.

 

Related Posts
9-14 MBC 2 girls steps 6x-cr

Mt. Baldhead Challenge daunts, delights for good cause

Publisher 0
9-14 WSG new owners 5x-cr

Aikmans new owners of Water Street Gallery

Publisher 0
christmastree

City eyes giant holiday tree’s return

Publisher 0
Copyright 2016 The Commercial Record
Close

Share this video