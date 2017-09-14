I’ve had it with hurricanes

By Mike Wilcox

Publisher

Someone please kick me in the shin. For some reason, I yearn to live where the water is open, and the ocean breeze is mesmerizing. In the last 15 years I have spent more time following this dream than any other. Apparently Hurricane Irma had the same path in mind.

Two years ago I had an extended stay on St. John in the U.S. Virgin Islands. My mission was to purchase the island newspaper and find decent living quarters on the 5,000-person island so I could visit there monthly.

Irma, a Category 5 hurricane, visited there last weekend. Unlike me who wanted to build commerce, she tore it down, destroying a third of the island’s homes and businesses.

Circumstances steered me away from that business deal, and now two years later with the island in shambles, I can be thankful for my good fortune.

I negotiated almost 15 years to purchase a weekly newspaper on Key West. I was a Floridian at the time and enthralled with the business opportunities in the Keys. This was the perfect chance, I thought, to relocate to what I considered an idyllic situation. Circumstances however, made me back out of the deal.

Irma, still as a Category 5, roared through the lower keys a few days ago and pretty much decimated the low-lying string of islands. The businesses along with my newspaper, if I had purchased it, would have been wiped out. Again, good fortune came my way as I didn’t relocate to what Irma destroyed.

For 10 years I lived all or part of the time in Florida. I hunkered down when two hurricanes destroyed parts of my houses, new boat and dock. I know the damage even a Category 1 hurricane can do. Cripes, I moved in to a new house on the water, and within six months a hurricane passed, taking half of my roof with it.

Nine years ago I decided I’d had enough. It wasn’t a hurricane but a tropical storm that had dumped nine inches of rain where I was living, flooding many homes and making roads impassable. I loaded my little two-seater with all the belongings I could muster and headed north. I haven’t been back since.

That’s not to say that I haven’t wanted to return. Once in a while I start looking at homes on the Florida coast and dream about returning to warm weather 12 months a year. I dream about fishing on the ocean or bay, and the laid-back lifestyle that captivated me while I was there.

Did I just say, “kick me in the shin”? What the heck is wrong with me? Hurricane Irma should be proof enough that anyone living on a Florida coast, or a Caribbean island for that matter, is nuts. In a few short hours all you own, let alone your life or your family’s, could be gone.

In my younger days I liked to go outside, like some of the lunatic weathercasters we witnessed on the Weather Channel, during hurricanes to see how long I could stand before a gust knocked me to the ground.

I now realize how silly that is, and how crazy to think the Florida coast is a lifestyle option. I think I’ll stay where hurricanes are only witnessed on the television and wicked women like Irma are hundreds of miles away.

On a more serious note, if you are inclined to do so, victims in the Caribbean, Key West and portions of Florida could really use your help. Country singer Kenny Chesney, who had a St. John home destroyed by Irma, has created one of the largest relief efforts for the U.S. island. To contribute, Google Kenny Chesney. The Keys, and others areas of Florida are being serviced by the Red Cross and other agencies. Again, Google their sites and you can make your contribution.