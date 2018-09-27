Judge denies dunes developer’s appeal

By Daniel Pepper

Staff Writer

An Allegan County judge has declined to review a state administrative law judge’s decision because complainant NorthShore of Saugatuck hasn’t yet exhausted its options outside court.

Circuit Judge Roberts Kengis ruled Sept. 18 he would not intervene in the appeal of a Michigan Department of Environ- mental Quality permit granted to NorthShore to build a boat basin north of the Kalamazoo River channel to Lake Michigan.

“I feel the administrative remedies are sufficient in this matter and have not been exhausted by NorthShore,” Kengis said.

State administrative judge, Daniel Pulter ruled in July that most appeals of the DEQ decision from members of the Saugatuck Dunes Coastal Alliance, the Gun Lake Tribe of Potawatomi and others lacked legal standing in the case because they couldn’t demonstrate harms or injuries specific to them.

But appeals that involved safety concerns based on increased boat traffic and damage caused by blowing sand could be heard further, Pulter said.

NorthShore, which has proposed building 23 homes around a 6.54-acre boat basin on 95.67 total acres, asked Kengis to review and overturn that decision.

The developer’s lawyer, Carl Gabriels, argued the further review available to NorthShore beyond the administrative law judge was an optional process.

“This is an optional course of action that comes after a final decision,” Gabrielse said. “We’re not there.”

The lawyer quoted Martin Luther King, Jr. as saying “Justice delayed is justice denied,” written by the civil rights leader in his “Letter From a Birmingham Jail” while he was campaigning against segregation and violence against black Americans in 1963.

“We have buyers who are chomping at the bit to know when — it’s our position — when the obstructive tactics are going to end,” Gabrielse said.

Letting the process play out, he argued, would continue to harm his client by delaying the project.

Alliance lawyer Scott Howard argued the further review process at the DEQ could overturn the decision.

“That body has the full authority to overturn the administrative law judge,” Howard said.

Delays in a process, he went on, would not rise to level of irreparable harm required by state law.

“It’s not appeal-able unless there’s no adequate remedy,” Howard said.

Kengis agreed. “I do feel a review of the final decision could be done by the court,” said the judge, “and that would provide appropriate remedy for NorthShore.”

Kengis also denied a NorthShore request to consolidate the appeal with another case between the parties, because it was rendered moot by the first decision.

Further legal arguments between the two parties are scheduled in October.