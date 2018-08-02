Judge disqualifies self in LO defamation case

By Daniel Pepper

Staff Writer

An Allegan County circuit court judge agreed to disqualify himself from hearing a retired county district judge’s defamation lawsuit against The Local Observer.

Judge Roberts Kengis granted defendant’s motion at a hearing Monday, saying one particular fact brought up convinced him he should not hear the case.

Retired district judge Stephen Sheridan and his wife Tanya sued Perspective Media Corp., dba. The Local Observer and publisher/editor Michael Gallagher, in April over articles that appeared in the weekly publication.

Defense cited a Commercial Record story as evidence in its brief.

“He (Sheridan) did write a letter to the governor urging my appointment. That sways my decision on the appearance of impropriety,” Kengis said.

While looking at state law and the canons of judicial ethics, Kengis said he didn’t believe he met the definition of bias. “What’s more worrisome to me,” he said, is the appearance of impropriety. The judge said he could see where a rational observer might say that presiding over a case involving someone who wrote a letter supporting his appointment earlier this year might appear improper.

Kengis, then county prosecutor, was appointed earlier this year to replace Judge Kevin Cronin, who resigned before the end of his term.

In the lawsuit, the Sheridans seek at least $25,000 for damages, legal fees and other relief claiming that defendants, “by hiding behind the veil of a free and open press, intentionally ridicule, humiliate and slander them.”

In the last year and a half, they allege, the couple, their son, Saugatuck Township Manager Aaron Sheridan and township board have been made subject to “an ongoing attack campaign to defame, humiliate and embarrass” them.

The Local Observer response defends its writing on the subject as protected by the First Amendment and “substantially true,” with other affirmative defenses.

Kengis said during a June hearing he wasn’t personal friends with the retired judge, though he knew him professionally from his days on the bench — Sheridan retired in 2009 — and at bar association and political functions. Kengis said he believed they were Facebook friends also.

He invited defense to file a motion if they thought it necessary. LO attorney William Cook did so June 21.

They cited an article that appeared in The Commercial Record about the hearing in their legal brief describing Kengis’ statement.

“At the June 11, 2018, hearing, Judge Kengis candidly disclosed that, given his past relationship with Judge Sheridan, he would presume Judge Sheridan to be a credible person. Defendant believes Judge Kengis should disqualify himself,” the brief said.

The brief also included an affidavit from the LO lawyer stating Kengis’s quote in The Commercial Record was accurate to his recollection.

Cook said Monday defendants weren’t asserting Kengis would do anything improper but his client only had one chance at being heard. “We just believe it’s a case that would be better decided by a different judge,” the lawyer said.

Plaintiffs’ attorney Matt Antkoviak argued they didn’t believe there was a need for Kengis to step down.

“We do not believe the legal standard (for disqualification) has been met at this point in time,” Antkoviak said. “Case law indicates the bias has to be something significant in degree.”

He added his clients understood that, Sheridan being a former judge,that Kengis should do what he thought best.

“They defer to your decision in this matter,” he said.

The court administrator will assign the case to another county judge to hear.