Judge nixes dunes group’s appeal for standing

By Daniel Pepper

Staff Writer

An Allegan County judge dismissed one of the court cases filed by the Saugatuck Dunes Coastal Alliance against the planned North-Shore of Saugatuck development Thursday, Oct. 25.

Judge Roberts Kengis upheld a Saugatuck Township Zoning Board of Appeals ruling the Alliance lacked legal standing to contest the township planning commission’s approval of North-Shore’s site plan.

“The court finds the Alliance is not an aggrieved party and will deny the appeal,” Kengis said.

The judge ruled that there hadn’t been sufficient showing that Alliance members would be most affected by any negative affects the proposed boat basin development north of the Kalamazoo River channel to Lake Michigan might have.

“Everyone, not just members of the Alliance, would be affected,” Kengis said.

He said he had found a higher court decision’s language persuasive — “not merely (the complainant) dislikes but (suffers) a concrete and particularized injury” — persuasive as applies to the local case.

The Alliance, said Kengis, also failed to show convincingly there would be harm from the project. NorthShore attorney Carl Gabrielse, the judge said, had presented evidence of the project’s environmental friendliness.

The 56 new boat slips which would be possibly filled by the development, he went on, wasn’t high enough to affect boat traffic in an area with as many slips Saugatuck-Douglas has currently.

Gabrielse argued that even if the Alliance had standing, it had not shown anyone was aggrieved by the project.

“Aggrieved status must be proved and not merely alleged,” the NorthShore attorney said.

Alliance lawyer Scott Howard claimed the legal standards had been established and the facts tested in light of them.

“We feel sufficient proof and evidence is in the record,” Howard said.

He pointed to the project’s size and fact a large sand pile had been created near an Alliance member’s home.

“Their particularized use and enjoyment of their property has been affected,” Howard said.

Gabrielse countered saying an independent hydrological study done by a Michigan State University professor had shown there would be little impact from the project. He also pointed out the site contains the former Broward Marine boat works factory..

The decision does not affect a separate action where an administrative law judge’s decision upholding some Alliance objections to a Michigan Department of Environmental Quality permit granted NorthShore on the project.

NorthShore’s proposed basin would include 23 homes around a 6.54-acre created waterway on 95.67 total acres of 308 acres it owns north of the river channel in the township.