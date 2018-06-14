Judge nixes paper’s venue-change request

By Daniel Pepper

Staff Writer

An Allegan County judge Monday refused a request for a change of venue in a defamation lawsuit filed by retired Allegan County Judge Steve Sheridan against The Local Observer newspaper.

Sheridan and his wife Tanya filed the lawsuit in April against Perspective Media Corp. doing business as The Local Observer and editor/publisher Michael Gallagher over articles that appeared in the weekly publication.

Judge Roberts Kengis ruled at a hearing Monday he wouldn’t grant a change of venue at this point in the lawsuit.

“There’s insufficient evidence to show that an impartial jury can’t be found at this time,” Kengis said. “When I was prosecutor, I handled several cases that were much more high-profile than this… We never had a problem in seven or eight murder trials.

“We’re asking for this case to be transferred to a neighboring county,” defense attorney William Cook said, “because it involves a lot of public issues.”

He noted plaintiffs were a former judge and his wife and their son Aaron was Sauga-tuck Township Manager.

“The Local Observer, through its attorneys, do not believe a jury of Allegan County residents who do not have knowledge of the case can be seated,” defense lawyers said in their venu-change request.

Peter Antkoviak II, the Sheridans’ attorney, argued the motion wasn’t timely and the widespread knowledge claim was wrong.

“I’m not sure how many people, other than in Saugatuck and Douglas, are aware of this,” Antkoviak said. “I’ve lived in Allegan for 50 years and I didn’t know there was a Local Observer before this case.” He argued they should try to seat a jury first.

“This is maybe known about in Saugatuck, but I don’t think it’s known outside of there,” Kengis agreed. The motion was dismissed without prejudice, meaning it could be re-filed at a later point.

The case will next be considered with a pretrial proceeding Aug. 16.

Kengis said he would outline his relationship to the Sheridans and didn’t believe it would prevent him from fairly handling the case.

“I’ve known Stephen Sheridan on a professional level since 1991,” Kengis said. “When he was a district judge and I was an intern in the prosecutor’s office.

“We’ve never socialized outside of bar association functions or occasionally political functions.

“I’ve met Tanya Sheridan a few times at those functions but I don’t have any sort of personal relationship with her.”

Kengis said since the plaintiffs were seeking a jury trial thus that body would decide matters, he didn’t think it was disqualifying that he had found Sheridan credible over the years.

“I’d start with a belief that Stephen Sheridan is a credible person, but I’d consider all evidence presented to the contrary,” Kengis said.

He said Cook’s clients should file a motion to disqualify him if they thought that was necessary.

The Sheridans seek at least $25,000 for damages, legal fees and other relief, claiming The Local Observer/Gallagery/Perspective “by hiding behind the veil of a free and open press, intentionally ridicule, humiliate and slander them.”

In the last year and a half, plaintiffs allege, their son and the township board have been made subject to “an ongoing attack campaign to defame, humiliate and embarrass” them.

The Local Observer lawyers’ defends its writing on the subject as being protected by the First Amendment and substantially true, along with other affirmative defenses.