Judge shuts down DeMond’s liquor license

By Daniel Pepper

Staff Writer

A judge has ruled against DeMond’s Super Valu keeping its liquor license.

Visiting Allegan County Circuit Court Judge Wesley Nykamp issued the decision Feb. 27 and the store posted a sign last week indicating it can’t sell alcohol.

The DeMond family is considering whether or not to appeal the decision, attorney John Brennan said. “We’re currently in discussions with our clients about the decision and about what the options are,” he said.

“We know the community is concerned,” Brennan said.

DeMond’s, at the corner of Center Street and Blue Star Highway in Douglas, is the only full-service grocery store in the community. Its lawyers challenged the Michigan Liquor Control Commission decision in November to strip the business of its license because of owner Nick DeMond’s conviction for one count of assault with intent to commit sexual penetration charges. He was sentenced to 23 months to 10 years in prison and is now serving that sentence.

Nykamp said he’d consider the appeal as an application for leave to appeal, because he agreed with the state that DeMond’s didn’t have the right to appeal the decision.

Attorneys for the supermarket argued that the LCC should have drawn a distinction between Nick DeMond and the limited liability corporation that was legal owner of the store and license, despite the fact he was the single stockholder.

They argued the commission’s decision was arbitrary and capricious because in a number of other cases, the LCC had allowed a licensee who had committed a crime that made them ineligible to be licensed to transfer ownership.

Nykamp disagreed. “SuperValu acknowledged that its sole stockholder, Nick DeMond, had been found guilty of a felony, and instead tried to persuade the hearing officer not to revoke the license …

“The hearing officer’s order is neither arbitrary nor capricious,” continued Nykamp. “In determining the penalty, the hearing officer considered:

“1) violation history of the licensee, which included two prior violations of the Michigan Liquor Control Code and/or commission rules;

“2) Nicholas DeMond’s conviction for criminal sexual assault with intent to commit sexual penetration;

“3) (his) current incarceration for 2 to 10 years;

“4) the severity and natures of these violations; and

“5) (his) history with alcoholism. ..

“The hearing officer’s decision is authorized by law and supported competent, material and substantial evidence on the whole record,” the judge continued. “While there may be more than one principled outcome, this does not mean that the outcome chosen is outside the range of principled outcomes …”

Brennan told Nykamp at a January hearing that there was a purchase agreement to transfer the LLC to Brett DeMond, but it was contingent on the business including the liquor license. Brennan also agreed when Nykamp said the store was unlikely to operate profitably without a liquor license.

Brett DeMond could apply for a liquor license on his own, the lawyers said, but there would be no guarantee he could get it or get it within a short time.