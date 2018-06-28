Judge tosses claim dunes group has no members

By Daniel Pepper

Staff Writer

An Allegan County judge refused to consider North-shore of Saugatuck’s claim an environmental group contesting its plans to develop land north of the Kalamazoo River channel to Lake Mich-igan was fraudulent because the group has no members.

Circuit Judge Roberts Kengis ruled Thursday, June 21, that considering the evidence — emails from Saugatuck Dunes Coastal Alliance board members which Northshore attorney Carl Gabrielse said showed the group had no members — would be against the court rules that governed him.

Kengis is hearing another challenge from the Alliance — the fifth in five years — to Saugatuck Township Zoning Board of Appeals decisions the group lacks legal standing to appeal planning commission edicts.

“I’m going to follow the Court of Appeals rulings on the matter and only consider the record the ZBA had at the time it made its decision,” Kengis said.

The court, he said, was considering the matter before it in its role as a court of appeals for decisions made by bodies such as the zoning board.

“The evidence has to made part of the record with an administrative agency before the court can consider that as a part of a decision,” Kengis said.

The ZBA ruled in April that the Alliance lacked standing to appeal the planning commission approving NorthShore’s request to build 23 homes around a 6.54-acre boat basin on 95.67 acres if its 308-acre parcel north of the river channel.because it had failed to show its members would be specifically aggrieved by the impact of the project.

After filing the suit in April, the Alliance added several counts to its appeal, according to what was said in court, and responded to a discovery request by turning over some emails. (Kengis ruled the additional counts had been dropped from the Alliance suit, so they didn’t have to respond to any of the subsequent requests made by Northshore lawyers.)

The emails, Gabrielse argued, showed the group didn’t have the membership it claimed.

“The Coastal Alliance has represented to everyone they have 2,000 to 3,000 members,” Gabrielse said, “and based their standing on that, saying they have the right to act on their behalf. We found out recently — and were very surprised — that the Coastal Alliance has no members.”

He offered a copy of an email where an SDCA board member sought to get a local business owner to be involved in the suit. When that business owner responded they weren’t a member, the board member, Gabrielse said, replied “we don’t have official members” and explained that people who contributed in kind were considered members.

Alliance attorney Scott Howard objected, saying he hadn’t seen the email previously. Kengis said he wouldn’t consider the email as evidence.

Gabrielse asked Kengis to act under the court’s discretion to grant miscellaneous relief, arguing it would have been relevant during the proceeding.

“This is the Saugatuck Dunes Coastal Alliance committing a fraud on this court if they don’t have a membership,” the NorthShore attorney said.

“This would have been easily responded to if we’d had some knowledge (beforehand),” Howard responded. “For counsel to bring it in and spring it on us, is unfair.”

He said Michigan laws governing nonprofit organizations and how they can speak on members’ behalf had a number of different rules for who can be considered a member.

“Northshore or the township can call up and ask people if they are members at any time,” Howard said.