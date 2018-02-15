Judge tosses group’s latest dunes complaint

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

An Allegan County judge has confirmed what his predecessor ruled: that a land preservation group lacks legal standing to appeal Saugatuck Township granting a developer permits to build homes around a boat basin.

Wesley Nykamp, visiting for recently-resigned Judge Kevin Cronin, ruled Feb. 6 that the Saugatuck Dunes Coastal Alliance failed to show it or its members were specifically aggrieved by the planning commission granting NorthShore of Saugatuck permits to build 23 homes around a 7-acre boat basin north of the Kalamazoo River channel to Lake Michigan.

The Alliance since 2007 has contested development on the 308-acre parcel, called by some the “Wild Heart of Saugatuck.”

Cronin in 2015 dismissed the group’s appeal of a permit granted Aubrey McClendon, the land’s prior owner. The township zoning board of appeals also has ruled more than once that the SDCA lacked legal standing to take such actions.

Nykamp ruled that the Bily property, cited especially by the Alliance, was at least 1,000 feet away from the proposed development, hence by definition the Bilys did not qualify as an aggrieved party, i.e. “suffered loss or injury; damnified injured; substantial grievance, denial of some pecuniary or property right, or imposition upon a party of burden or obligation,” per Cronin’s definition.

“Clearly, ‘aggrieved’ is no different from a ‘special injury or right or substantial interest that will be detrimentally affected in a manner different from the citizenry at large,’” he said.

“The dredging of the boat basin was clearly under scrutiny by the DEQ (Michigan Department of Environmental Quality, which Jan. 26 also granted that work approvals),” continued Nykamp in his opinion. “Somehow affecting the enjoyment or view of (Saugatuck Dunes State) Park and the river and being adjacent to the Patty Birkholz Natural Area, clearly is not different from the community at large.

“Recreational activity,” he went on, addressing generalized SDCA complaints individually. “The waters of Lake Michigan and the Kalamazoo River is shared by the community at large and not a special interest,” he continued.

“Property values and taxes and public services: It seems ludicrous to argue that development of high-end condominiums with water and dock frontage would affect property values in the community and increase taxes because of public services, and is a factor considered by the planning commission on behalf of the community at large in every request or a zoning decision and is in no way unique to this project,” Nykamp said.

“In short, SDCA members share the interests in common with the public generally which the planning commission, township and DEQ are charged to represent and protect.

“Therefore it is the opinion of this court that applying the standards for standing, the appellee’s (Northshore’s) motion to dismiss is granted and it is ordered that the appeal from the Saugatuck Township Board of Appeals is dismissed.”

“We are gratified,” said NorthShore principals Jeff and Peg Padnos in a joint statement, “to have received another favorable ruling regarding our project in Saugatuck Township. Judge Nykamp made his own independent assessment of all the facts in this case, and then reached a conclusion

consistent with what every other court or board of review that has considered the issue has found. There should no longer be doubt in anyone’s mind: the small band of opponents do not have legal standing to challenge development of this property.

“From the outset, our NorthShore team has approached this development with a strong commitment to conservation,” the owners continued. “A wide range of voices from the community constructively participated in the planning process, and we

received invaluable input and encouragement from many local residents and taxpayers.

“Our final plans are better as a result of this mutual listening and idea sharing,” the statement said.

The SDCA voiced disappointment with Nykamp’s decision on its Facebook page.

“The township,” its statement said, “ignored the ordinance that reads, ‘In no event shall a canal or channel be excavated for the purpose of increasing the water frontage.’ Peg and Jeff Padnos have proposed digging an artificial channel to increase the number of slips and docks they can sell. The Township provided no written explanation to justify allowing such a variance.

“The proposed channel, or trench, would cut through the buried ghost town of Singapore and impact the ground water that feeds the nearby globally-imperiled interdunal wetlands,” the statement continued. “The Alliance also remains concerned about the navigational dangers of adding so many large private yachts at the most congested point of the river.

“Peg and Jeff Padnos still lack the required permits from the Army Corps of Engineers,” the Alliance noted, adding it is considering an appeal of Nykamp’s decision.