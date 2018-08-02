Kickball bridge battle goes to Dogs

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

It looked extremely rocky for the Douglas nine … wait, wrong sport.

What transpired Thursday at Beery Field wasn’t baseball, as in the “Casey at the Bat.” Nor 1860s-style base ball (with two words) played by the Douglas Dutchers.

Allegedly it was kickball.

And the Dogs, misrepresenting Douglas’ finest, trailed across-the-river rival Saugatuck 3 to 4 with just one inning left to play.

What occurred after that is a blur, aided or abetted for some players by Beery Field’s namesake beverage. Or surrounding merriment at that night’s Douglas Social. Or …

When the dust had cleared, three Dogs stumbled across home plate and the home team held high the coveted first-ever Battle of the Bridges trophy — made, it appeared, by sawing off the generic guy bowling on top, replacing him with a mini-bridge that looks nothing like the Blue Star that links the cities, wrapping the base in duct tape and scrawling “Battle of Bridge” on it semi-legibly with a Sharpee.

Spanning the globe, certain sporting events bring the thrill of victory, the agony of defeat, the human drama of … not this one.

I should have known when stand-up comedian (seriously) Jerry Donovan of Douglas, who organized it, on the spur of the moment chose a photographer, who had come on the scene by accident, as Giver of the Light.

“Like lighting the Olympic torch?” I asked.

“Like hitting this switch,” Jerry said.

“Nothing’s happening.”

“They take a while to come on,” he said.

I wish they hadn’t. If spectators see a spectacle what do deb-ators see? It’s debatable why my subsequent “action” pictures did not turn out — Because I was dodging balls booted every which way? There are some things even a camera will not put up with? — but in the end a blessing.

It would disserve the athletes (although they may deserve it) to document what is rightly left to the realm of myth.

Not only was Light Giver, Jerry named me Rules Judge.

“Kickball has rules?”

“Make them up,” he whispered.

Just one disappointment: there were no lawsuits, fisticuffs and so on between neighbor cities’ teams over bike paths, police and other important issues that make it impossible to be neighbors and friends. The key people who perpetuate fights weren’t there.