Kids Against Hunger looks for record pack

The Kids Coalition Against Hunger hopes to set a record with area volunteers assembling more than 75,000 meals to feed needy families during their eighth annual packaging event Saturday, July 1, at Community Church of Douglas, 6780 Wiley Road, starting at 9 a.m.

KCAH has raised more than $22,000 to pay for nutritious, specially-formulated and tasty rice-soy casseroles with 21 essential vitamins and minerals for West Michigan’s largest such packaging event. The cost is just 28 cents per meal.

More than 200 volunteers are needed to operate 16 assembly lines at what has become the largest event of this worldwide-affiliated organization to be held in southwest Michigan.

Since the local event’s inception, volunteers have assembled more than 286,000 meals to be distributed in Allegan, Ottawa and Van Buren Counties through local food pantries and around the world through the KCAH network.

There are packing jobs for everyone in the family, organizers note. Childcare will be provided. Food purchase donations, made by checks payable to Community Church of Douglas and designated for Kids Coalition Against Hunger, can be sent to the church office, P.O. Box 338, Douglas, MI, 49406. To volunteer, visit ccofdouglas.org.

All contributions will pay for the meals packaged at this event; There are no administrative or facilities costs from the church.

Since its 1999 launch by New Hope, Minn., businessman Richard Proudfit, KCAH has provided millions of meals for children and families in more than 60 countries through the efforts of hundreds of thousands of volunteers.

This packaged food is often used to “jump start” the bodies and minds of severely-undernourished families. The food formulation is easy to package, keeps for long periods and needs only boiling with water to prepare.

KCAH is a 50c3 tax-deductible humanitarian food organization in Michigan. Volunteers here have packaged more than14 million meals since the fall of 2004.

For more information, to register to help with the project by July 1 or donate funds, go to the church website or contact Lois or Dick Brunvand at (269) 637-5013 or lbrunvand @gmail.com.