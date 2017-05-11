Home Around Town Kismet Bakery to open in long-vacant Douglas space
Kismet Bakery to open in long-vacant Douglas space
Around Town
Community
Featured Stories
Local
0

Kismet Bakery to open in long-vacant Douglas space

0
IMG_9302
now viewing

Kismet Bakery to open in long-vacant Douglas space

5-11 Flag day 6x-cr
now playing

Flag Day

northshore-of-saugatuck copy
now playing

Township to hire planned for 'Wild Heart' proposal

5-11 Derby Days 6x-cr
now playing

Happy hatters

5-11 Third Coast 4x-cr
now playing

Church moves from school to Red Barn

beach
now playing

Oval Beach fee will rise to fund Perryman paving work

saugtwnsp
now playing

Township dumps single waste hauler survey, plan

5-11 Drama funder 4x-cr
now playing

Sing before supper

5-11 Thai House kitchen 4x-cr
now playing

Thai House, Sushi Boat open to eager crowds

parkingticket
now playing

Saugatuck increases parking fines

sullivans-pix
now playing

Blue Star

Fennville’s Kismet Farm Bakery is opening in the long-vacant former Center Street Bistro/Chaps/Auction House building at 8 W. Center St., downtown Douglas.

The business is best known for its hearth and loaf breads, hummus, spreads, pastries and that Michigan favorite: pasties,

Owner Mari Terczak, who opened in 2004 selling goods from a small storefront on her 23-acre farm at 1776 68th St., said the business has seen such growth she decided to seek a larger opportunity.

“This is a big move for us,” said Terczak. “We hope the larger location will allow us to grow and keep our core staff working through all the year.”

Kismet’s existing location will be used for bread production. “We’ll make everything else in the big kitchen of the Douglas store,” said Terczak. “Although we may have a few special sales at the current location, our normal sales will all move to this new location.

“We will expand our selection of meat, cheese, produce and staples there,” she said.

The new location will also have seating inside and a back patio for dining and relaxing. But Kismet still has cleaning, inspections, building and painting to do.

“Ideally, we want to be open before Memorial Day,” said Terczak. “But for now, keep coming to our current spot.”

 

Related Posts
5-11 Flag day 6x-cr

Flag Day

Publisher 0
northshore-of-saugatuck copy

Township to hire planned for ‘Wild Heart’ proposal

Publisher 0
5-11 Derby Days 6x-cr

Happy hatters

Publisher 0
Copyright 2016 The Commercial Record
Close

Share this video