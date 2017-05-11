Kismet Bakery to open in long-vacant Douglas space

Fennville’s Kismet Farm Bakery is opening in the long-vacant former Center Street Bistro/Chaps/Auction House building at 8 W. Center St., downtown Douglas.

The business is best known for its hearth and loaf breads, hummus, spreads, pastries and that Michigan favorite: pasties,

Owner Mari Terczak, who opened in 2004 selling goods from a small storefront on her 23-acre farm at 1776 68th St., said the business has seen such growth she decided to seek a larger opportunity.

“This is a big move for us,” said Terczak. “We hope the larger location will allow us to grow and keep our core staff working through all the year.”

Kismet’s existing location will be used for bread production. “We’ll make everything else in the big kitchen of the Douglas store,” said Terczak. “Although we may have a few special sales at the current location, our normal sales will all move to this new location.

“We will expand our selection of meat, cheese, produce and staples there,” she said.

The new location will also have seating inside and a back patio for dining and relaxing. But Kismet still has cleaning, inspections, building and painting to do.

“Ideally, we want to be open before Memorial Day,” said Terczak. “But for now, keep coming to our current spot.”