Knick film series to open with ‘Salesman”

The Hope College Knick-erbocker Winter Film Series will continue with the Academy Award-nominated “The Salesman” screening Monday through Saturday, Feb. 13-18, in the 86 E. 8th St. theatre at 7:30 p.m.

The movie is up for Best Foreign Language Film among this year’s Oscars and was nominated in the same category for a Golden Globe award. The Iranian-French film, originally titled “Forushande,” was directed by Asghar Farhardi.

“The Salesman” focuses on a young couple, Emad (played by Shahab Hosseini) and Rana (played by Taraneh Alidoosti), who play the lead roles in their city’s rendition of Arthur Miller’s “Death of a Salesman.”

After being forced to relocate and moving to a house with an untasteful history, Rana is attacked. Coping with the event and its aftermath takes a toll on her and Emad’s personal relationship, all while they rehearse for their respective roles in the community play.

The film is rated PG-13, and is in Persian with English subtitles.

“The new movie … is another finely-cut gem of neorealist suspense,” wrote Owen Gleiberman of Variety. The film’s finale is “masterful,” said Deborah Young of The Hollywood Reporter.

After “The Salesman,” the series will continue with “The Eagle Huntress” March 13-18 and “Things to Come” March 27 through April 1. All will start at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for individual films cost $7 for regular admission and $6 for senior citizens, Hope College faculty and children. They will be sold at the door but are also available in advance by calling (616) 395-7890.