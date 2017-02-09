Home Around Town Knick film series to open with ‘Salesman”
Knick film series to open with ‘Salesman”
Around Town
Community
Featured Stories
Local
0

Knick film series to open with ‘Salesman”

0
salesman
now viewing

Knick film series to open with ‘Salesman”

2-9 Rotary scholar 3x-cr
now playing

Rotary honors Joon

douglas
now playing

Douglas OKs liquor request

2-9 Les Mis 2x-cr
now playing

Broadway vet to direct SHS 'Les Mis'

arts-in-home-page-pic
now playing

Haworth, Herman Miller back SHS youths' designs

sullivans-pix
now playing

Blue Star

stoppel-1x-cr-4-2016
now playing

Life as performance art

wilcox-mike
now playing

Newspaper classifieds are safer alternative

2-9 Mixed Media 3x-cr
now playing

Mixed Media features Leipski works

2-9 WSG Parks 3x-cr
now playing

Designers select for WSG show

virtuecider
now playing

Cider maker cited for environmental steps

The Hope College Knick-erbocker Winter Film Series will continue with the Academy Award-nominated “The Salesman” screening Monday through Saturday, Feb. 13-18, in the 86 E. 8th St. theatre at 7:30 p.m.

The movie is up for Best Foreign Language Film among this year’s Oscars and was nominated in the same category for a Golden Globe award. The Iranian-French film, originally titled “Forushande,” was directed by Asghar Farhardi.

“The Salesman” focuses on a young couple, Emad (played by Shahab Hosseini) and Rana (played by Taraneh Alidoosti), who play the lead roles in their city’s rendition of Arthur Miller’s “Death of a Salesman.”

After being forced to relocate and moving to a house with an untasteful history, Rana is attacked. Coping with the event and its aftermath takes a toll on her and Emad’s personal relationship, all while they rehearse for their respective roles in the community play.

The film is rated PG-13, and is in Persian with English subtitles.

“The new movie … is another finely-cut gem of neorealist suspense,” wrote Owen Gleiberman of Variety. The film’s finale is “masterful,” said Deborah Young of The Hollywood Reporter.

After “The Salesman,” the series will continue with “The Eagle Huntress” March 13-18 and “Things to Come” March 27 through April 1. All will start at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for individual films cost $7 for regular admission and $6 for senior citizens, Hope College faculty and children. They will be sold at the door but are also available in advance by calling (616) 395-7890.

 

Related Posts
2-9 Rotary scholar 3x-cr

Rotary honors Joon

Publisher 0
douglas

Douglas OKs liquor request

Publisher 0
2-9 Les Mis 2x-cr

Broadway vet to direct SHS ‘Les Mis’

Publisher 0
Copyright 2016 The Commercial Record
Close

Share this video