‘Knowledge is Power’ offers portals from old to new

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Knowledge is power. That’s not new. But attendees of a “Together is Power” cybersecurity workshop at the Saugatuck Center for the Arts Friday knew knowledge is not a fixed thing.

The 35 or so information executives understood we are only as smart as we’re able to keep learning amid ever-evolving data breach threats.

“The attack vectors,” Perrigo chief information officer Tom Farrington told the Performance Studio audience, “are becoming more and more intense. Be prepared for a breach. It’s a matter of when, not if.”

Farrington, also SCA board chair emeritus, was the first of five speakers making presentations, his on “The morphing of attack vectors over the last five years.”

To illustrate, he used PowerPoint to show an array of headlines. Farrington’s favorite: (former Vice President Dick) “Cheney Feared Terrorists Could Hack His Heart.”

Next came Nexteer CISO Arun DeSouza discussing “Identity lifecycle management and the digital perimeter in the Fourth Industrial Revolution.”

SpartanNash Corp. CIO David Couch addressed “How to present and converse about cybersecurity with your board.”

Checkpoint executive cyberstrategist Robert Barr explored “Now what? Recovering your business after a cyber attack.”

Perrigo global infrastructure vice president Brian Marr closed discussing “The Cloud: Feed it and fear it!” Last came a networking lunch in the theatre lobby.

Saugatuck/Chicago resident Pete Swanson, a McAfee security advisor to corporate executives joined Farrington enthusing about the venue.

“We’ve held about 10 of these sessions since summer,” said Swanson of sponsor McAfee, “most in the Midwest and/or California.

“For West Michigan, Tom and I thought the SCA would be perfect.”

“It’s a space dedicated to education, creativity and collaboration,” Farrington told the audience. “All things we need to understand and combat the guerilla cyber war tactics we are facing.

“Networking is essential. We can’t solve these problems by ourselves.”

“If, in addition, we show off Saugatuck to corporate executives on a sunny fall day, even better,” said Swanson, whose family was key to the center’ creation 15 years ago in the former Lloyd J. Harriss Pie Factory. “‘Come for the forum, stay for the weekend,’ we billed it.

“Summer isn’t the only beautiful season here.”

Knowledge is a journey. What better way for participants to pass to the back-chamber studio than through a portal beside a sand pit?

Ringed with faux stumps on which to sit, the pit was part of a Native American contemporary art exhibit and evoked the ritual of a powwow — much as did the workshop with the tech tribe sharing stories and friendship around a projector’s light.

 

