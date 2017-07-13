Ladyhawk celebrates anniversaries July 21

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Ladyhawk Nutrition will celebrate Maggie Conklin’s 10th year providing natural health education and holistic nutrition and third year at 100 Blue Star Hwy., Douglas, with an anniversary open house Friday, July 21, from noon to 6 p.m.

Conklin, a Doctor of Naturopathy, will offer Ladyhawk’s usual fare plus food from neighboring Farm House Deli, hot medicinal floral tea, iced medicinal root tea, free three-minute counselings and vitamin/supplement handouts, plus a preview of her soon-to-be-published new book “Meata-tarian.” All are welcome.

The store draws its name from the mid-1980s film “LadyHawke” about falconry. “The idea of a lady, someone caring, combined with the strong, keen-eyed focus of a hawk appealed to me. It’s the approach I take to my work,” Conklin says.

“Naturopathic doctors predate medical ones,” she continues. “We are not at odds. Thank God for polio vaccine, penicillin and other advances through chemistry. We complement modern medicine.”

As a regional sales manager for Holland nutrition supplier Charles Bowman & Co. Conklin “got to know most of the manufacturers in North America, I know who produces quality.

“But I never got a falcon. I traveled too much,” she says.

After earning her N.D. in 2007, she started consulting and working with clients from her Saugatuck Township home. Going brick-and-mortar was the next step.

Conklin does not diagnose, nor prescribe medications. She works to give clients the information they need to become active in their own personal path to health, allowing them to make those decisions.

“We will help you become active in taking control of your health and nutrition,” Conklin said.

LadyHawk is open Mondays through Fridays from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Conklin can be reached via ladyhawknutrition.com or phone at (616) 335-0439.