Home Around Town Ladyhawk celebrates anniversaries July 21
Around Town
Community
Featured Stories
Local
0

Ladyhawk celebrates anniversaries July 21

0

Ladyhawk celebrates anniversaries July 21

Horse of a different era

14291890_1126148407502434_5827284584308749755_n
now playing

Saugatuck gives 10-4 to police committee

fake$
now playing

Short-changed indeed

Hanging up...and out

7-13 Bloom Fest 6x cr
now playing

Purple fields' majesty

saugtwnsp
now playing

Township taps McKenna for planning counsel

5-18 Bosgraaf with plan 3x-cr
now playing

Alliance lacks standing to halt basin, owner says

Class helps young masters learn

sullivans-pix
now playing

Blue Star

IMG_1345
now playing

Life as performance art

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Ladyhawk Nutrition will celebrate Maggie Conklin’s 10th year providing natural health education and holistic nutrition and third year at 100 Blue Star Hwy., Douglas, with an anniversary open house Friday, July 21, from noon to 6 p.m.

Conklin, a Doctor of Naturopathy, will offer Ladyhawk’s usual fare plus food from neighboring Farm House Deli, hot medicinal floral tea, iced medicinal root tea, free three-minute counselings and vitamin/supplement handouts, plus a preview of her soon-to-be-published new book “Meata-tarian.” All are welcome.

The store draws its name from the mid-1980s film “LadyHawke” about falconry. “The idea of a lady, someone caring, combined with the strong, keen-eyed focus of a hawk appealed to me. It’s the approach I take to my work,” Conklin says.

“Naturopathic doctors predate medical ones,” she continues. “We are not at odds. Thank God for polio vaccine, penicillin and other advances through chemistry. We complement modern medicine.”

As a regional sales manager for Holland nutrition supplier Charles Bowman & Co. Conklin “got to know most of the manufacturers in North America, I know who produces quality.

“But I never got a falcon. I traveled too much,” she says.

After earning her N.D. in 2007, she started consulting and working with clients from her Saugatuck Township home. Going brick-and-mortar was the next step.

Conklin does not diagnose, nor prescribe medications. She works to give clients the information they need to become active in their own personal path to health, allowing them to make those decisions.

“We will help you become active in taking control of your health and nutrition,” Conklin said.

LadyHawk is open Mondays through Fridays from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Conklin can be reached via ladyhawknutrition.com or phone at (616) 335-0439.

 

Related Posts

Horse of a different era

Publisher 0
14291890_1126148407502434_5827284584308749755_n

Saugatuck gives 10-4 to police committee

Publisher 0
fake$

Short-changed indeed

Publisher 0
Copyright 2016 The Commercial Record
Close

Share this video