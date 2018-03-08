‘LadyHawk’ Conklin celebrates first book

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Shakespeare is said to have coined more than 1,700 words. But how many had “atata” in them?

Clearly, the Bard is no match for Maggie Conklin, whose new book “Meatatarian” only starts there. Her subtitle, “The Next Level of the Paleo Diet,” advances caveman-style eating further.

Conklin, an herbalist, doctor of naturopathy and owner of LadyHawk Nutrition, 100 Blue Star Hwy., Douglas, didn’t set out to turn life on its head. Not, at least, in her first book.

“What I’m advising,” she says, “is throwback. The Paleo Diet — eating only fresh foods in season, nothing processed — makes sense. These foods are nutritionally dense. It’s a healthy diet for many people.

“What I’m saying in ‘Meatatarian’ is there is scientific evidence we need animal protein — meat — in our diets to maintain health. This does not necessarily mean that the typical Paleo Diet is the way to go.

“If you have a general idea of where your ancestors were from,” Conklin counsels, “start there. I’m as Dutch as they come. My ancestors thrived on seafood, root vegetables, seasonal fruits and so on.

“My daughter-in-law is from Thailand, where more fruits and vegetables are available but less animal meat. Native Americans are disposed to do well on a lot of meat.”

Based on that, “Meatatarian” suggests menu ideas for long-term, fresh, whole-food eating “so you can live a longer, healthier life without depriving yourself of bacon,” Conklin says.

Fr. G. Corwin Stoppel’s “Life as Performance Art” column (Page 4) discusses Conklin’s new book further, noting she planned to present a talk and book signing Wednesday, March 7, in the Saugatuck-Douglas District Library from 1 to 2 p.m.

“I’m Irish,” this writer tells her. “Does that mean I thrive on beer?”

“Funny you should ask,” says Conklin, “because I’m planning another signing Sunday, April 8, at Sauga- tuck Brewing Co., 2948 Blue Star Hwy., from 3 to 5 p.m.”

“Meatatarian,” boasting a cover photo by Farm House Deli owner Christine Ferris of charcuterie designed by Michael Bild, a cook there, is available in paperback for $14 at LadyHawk and the Deli (which are next door to each other) and at amazon.com.

You can download a Kindle version for $9.99 or, upon buying the $14 paperback editions from Amazon, 99 cents more.

Farm House Deli will host another signing Sunday, April 29, from 1 to 3 p.m.

Can’t make a signing event? Buy “Meatatarian” at Farm House or LadyHawk; Conklin will sign then and there.

Any more books coming? “I’ve written others, but none got finished like this,” says the author. “Next will be ‘Carboholic: Break Your Addiction to Carbohydrates in 10 Days.’”

“What if it takes 11?”

“Sorry, no refunds,” Conklin says.