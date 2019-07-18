Lake levels expected to rise higher yet

High Lake Michigan levels aren’t drying up any time soon, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District announced last week.

Paired lakes Huron and Michigan were within 0.6 inches of their all-time June levels, the Corps, whose hydrologists have measured Great Lakes levels since 1918, announced last week.

They are expected to rise 2 more inches by July’s end.

High Great Lakes levels continue to affect inland waters near them, as evident here along shores, well, everywhere.

New record high monthly means were set again during June on lakes Superior, St. Clair, Erie and Ontario.

The Great Lakes region, said district watershed hydrology chief Keith Kompoltowicz, will continue to see the threat of coastal flooding and shoreline erosion, especially during storm events. Localized water levels are often impacted by winds and can be significantly higher during storms.

Water levels and flow rates in the connecting Great Lakes channels, he noted, are also high and may, depending on winds and other atmospheric conditions, lead to local flooding.

June was the third consecutive month with above average precipitation across the Great Lake basin as a whole. This persistently wet weather has also allowed stream flows into the Great Lakes to remain well above average for this time of year.

The USACE Detroit District, in coordination with partners in Environment and Climate Change Canada, release the official 6-month forecast for the Great Lakes. This Monthly Bulletin of Water Levels for the Great Lakes is complete at the beginning of each month, with the latest edition covering the period from July to December. To view it, visit lre.usace.army.mil/Missions/Great-Lakes-Information/Great-Lakes-Water-Levels/Water-Level-Forecast/