Lake levels remain high, ice cover up

Just five years ago, Lake Michigan water levels hit a record low for December, reports Commercial Record correspondent Jim Hayden on his Bicycle Base Fennville blog. For 2017, though, the lake is about a foot-and-a-half above the long-term average.

December’s water level was 580 feet above sea level, 2.4 inches below November’s level, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which monitors Great Lakes levels.

In 2012, the lake hit a record low of 576.15 feet. Its long-term average is 578.51 feet above sea level.

December was 17.76 inches above that average, according to records.

“Water levels for all of the Great Lakes continue to be above average and above last year’s levels,” the Corps wrote on its website Jan. 5. “Lake Superior’s current daily level has reached its highest monthly average for January (note that daily levels can vary substantially during the month),” it said.

Lake Michigan-Huron, considered one by the Corps because they are linked by the Straits of Mackinac, is expected to continue its seasonal decline through January, reported Hayden.

Levels bottom out by February, then rise as the spring rains begin and the snowpack melts. The Corps projects levels to remain above average but below record levels set in 1986.

Precipitation

Despite above-average snowfall in West Michigan in December, the Michigan-Huron basin precipitation was below average.

“On the whole, the Great Lakes basin received 70 percent of average December precipitation,” the Corps wrote.

Grand Rapids and Muskegon saw above-average December snow, according to the National Weather Service. In Fennville 53.5 inches of snow was recorded, above the average of about 22 inches, reported Hayden

For the entire year, the total precipitation has been just above average for the Great Lakes basin, the Corps reported.

Ice at High Levels

Below-average temperatures throughout the Great Lakes region have helped ice form over Lake Michigan. As of Jan. 7, ice covered 27.6 percent of Lake Michigan, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Great Lakes Environmental Research Laboratory.

Last year, the lake had 11.6 percent coverage. In 2016, 1.8 percent of the lake was covered as of Jan. 7.

The expanse of ice prompted Saugatuck City officials to issue a warning on Jan. 5 to stay off the lake.

“Shelf ice contains air pockets and is very unstable,” the city wrote on its Facebook page. “We encourage everyone to enjoy Mother Nature’s beauty from a safe distance.”