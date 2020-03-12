Lake Michigan hits another record high

By Scott Sullivan

Lake Michigan set another record high in February, topping the 1986 previous high-water level by 5.28 inches.

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Detroit District hydrologists, who have monitored Great Lakes levels since 1918, reported last week Lakes Michigan and Huron — considered one as they are linked by the Straits of Mackinac — averaged 581.51 feet above sea level for February.

That was 0.6 inches lower than last month’s January record high, but levels normally drop during winters. The long-term February level is 578.38 feet, putting the 2020 level at 37.56 inches above average. It is also 16.56 inches above last year’s mark of 580.13 feet.

“After months of generally wet conditions,” said Corps district hydrology chief John Allis, “February was finally drier across most of the Great Lakes.

“However, levels remain above or near record highs for this time of year, and we expect impacts to those along the coastline to increase as water levels now begin rising towards their seasonal peaks.” Those typically max out around July.

The high water continues to cause erosion and flooding along the lakeshore, reports Commercial Record correspondent on his Bicycle Base Fennville blog.

Allegan County has identified 46 structures endangered by the high Lake Michigan water/erosion, local county commissioner Dean Kapenga told the Fennville City Commission March 2.

The County Road Commission last week filled a sinkhole and reopened a single lane of Lakeshore Drive south of the 1986 washout that dead-ended the north-south county primary in southwest Saugatuck Township.

This restored road access to 12 cut-off homes there, but drivers are urged not to over-use the “fix,” which is temporary and signed for a 20-ton load limit.

In Ganges Township, not far south, Pier Cove Park is closed, th county’s West Side Park has dismantled its five-year-old south stairs to Lake Michigan and the Curtis family in January dismantled a dune’s-edge home before the big lake could claim it.

Rising inland waters pose still more problems. Saugatuck city, which is dealing with street flooding and dock issues, joined Corps and Saugatuck Township Fire District representatives Tuesday offering free sandbagging technique training.

Dunegrass development homeowners south of Oval Beach recently built a Lake Michigan seawall. The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) has streamlined its permitting process for doing so in response to high-water issues. Increasing demand for such work has also made contractors scarce and their services more expensive.

In Douglas, the city’s Lake Michigan beach closed last autumn and Washington Street the Blue Star Bridge has long been due to flooding.

“It’s time to act,” said EGLE representative Jerrod Sanders at a Coldwell Banker Woodland Schmidt-sponsored “Erosion 2020” seminar Feb. 27 in Holland.

Local emergency management officials, other speakers noted, are using Michigan State Police aerial photos taken since August to catalog shoreline homes at risk from the waves.

From that time till the most recent flyover, some areas showed close to 100 feet of beach loss, Allegan County Emergency Services director Scott Corbin told attendees.

“We’ll be able to monitor as these homes progressively get worse,” said Corbin, “to understand what we need to do.”

Local county and state representatives continue to urge Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to declare a state of emergency for the entire Lake Michigan shoreline due to high-water damage.

Such a declaration would not only open state resources to address these impacts, but also allow Michigan to petition the federal government to do the same.