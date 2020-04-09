Lake sets third monthly record high

Lake Michigan set its third record high in as many months this year during March. Projections are for more ahead.

West Michigan, the National Weather Service reports, had a warmer and wetter than usual March, though snowfall was again below average for a season that could end up more than 20 inches below normal standards.

Lakes Michigan-Huron, considered one because they are linked by the Straits of Mackinac, averaged 581.43 feet above sea level last month, per U.S. Army Corps of Engineers hydrologists. The Corps Detroit District has monitored Great Lakes levels since 1918.

The previous March record was 581.10 feet above sea level in 1986. Last month the big lake was almost four inches higher.

Even so, Lake Michigan in March was 0.96 inch below its February level, according to Corps records. March measures were 35.88 inches above the 578.44-inches long-term average.

High water led to South Haven closing its Northside Municipal Marina for the summer season. Tower Marine in Douglas still plans to open, owner R.J. Peterson, 93, said,

“If it went up a foot, we’d be dead, except for the floating dock,” said Peterson, whose marina also has permanent concrete structures.

Most area beaches along the Lake Michigan shore remain closed due to high-water-caused erosion, although Saugatuck’s Oval Beach is still now accessible.

Erosion is also prompting lakeshore homeowners to move or dismantle houses, watch steps and decks to the beach wash away, and seek now state-expedited permits to build seawalls and take other wave-mitigating actions.

Some Saugatuck-Douglas streets alongside the Kalamazoo River have been flooded, especially so during weather which raises river levels further, although typically temporarily.

The Corps is projecting the lake level to remain above record levels through August.