Lakeshore arson case continues

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Residents can speak up on mute swans at the next Saugatuck Township Board meeting.

The large birds, loved by some for their grace, are a non-native species whose numbers state and federal authorities want to limit. Mute swans, they say, are a threat by land, sea and air.

U.S. Department of Agriculture wildlife biologist Dusty Arsnoe has asked the township about gaining Kalamazoo River access at River Bluff Park in an effort to remove 50-plus mute swans reported on nearby Tyler Bayou.

USDA Wildlife Services, said Arsnoe, is working with the Potawatomi Gun Club to secure a five-year permit towards that effort.

He plans to make a 20-minute PowerPoint presentation on swan-control issues at the Wednesday, Feb. 7, township board meeting and offer a template resolution to allow such access and activities.

These might include mute swan removal, nest and egg destruction, and birds possibly being killed.

There would be no cost to the township for these efforts. Affected residents would first have to be informed they were going on.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has supported mute swan control efforts since 2006, said Arsnoe. In 2011, the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative provided additional funding, allocated through USDA Wildlife Services, to reduce swan numbers.

The program, he said, has been successful in reducing the statewide bird population. Much of this, he added, can be attributed to support from private landowners, township properties and access to state and federal waters.

In recent years, Arsnoe said, many municipalities have allowed access to public waters including White Lake in Muskegon County (Montague, Fruitland, White River and Whitehall townships); Big Whitefish Lake (Pierson Township); Middle Lake (Carlton Township); Lincoln Lake (Spencer Township); Hamlin Lake (Grant, Victory and Hamlin townships); and Ryerson Lake (Sherman Township).

In Portage, the Portage, Base and Whitewood Owners Association secured a permit last spring which allowed removal of 96 mute swans and destruction of 12 nests containing 77 eggs on a chain of lakes.

The USDA has removed 273 mute swans from White Lake since 2012.

“Mute swans,” says the agency’s 2017 Great Lakes Restoration Initiative report, “can have adverse impacts on aquatic habitats and compete with native waterfowl for food and resources.

“Mute swans can have a significant impact on submerged aquatic vegetation, both through what they eat and what they uproot,” the report continues. “Each bird can uproot 20 pounds and consume up to 8 pounds of SAV per day, causing significant harmful impacts on lake and wetland ecosystems. Disruption of SAV also increases the potential for aquatic invasive plant species to become established or expand.”

Wait, there’s more. “Excessive numbers of mute swans,” the report goes on, “can remove bank vegetation, resulting in erosion of the shoreline and increased soil sediments being carried by rainwater into lakes, ponds and reservoirs.

“Mute swans can cause damage to native vegetation including state-threatened wild rice (Zizania aquatic). Overabundant mute swans can negatively impact habitats maintained as food and cover for migrant waterfowl and other wildlife.

“In Michigan, mute swans (Cygnus olor) can out-compete the state threatened trumpeter swan (Cygnus buccinator) in nesting areas and have negatively impacted programs to recover the trumpeter swan. Mute swans begin nesting earlier and may prevent trumpeter swans from nesting, and may potentially kill trumpeters while defending their territory.”

Still think they’re not “dirty birds”? It gets even worse.

“In addition to natural resource damage, as the mute swan population has grown so has the level of conflict with humans,” says the GLRI document. “Reported attacks on humans in boats and on shore occur throughout Michigan. As one of the largest birds in Michigan, they also pose a significant strike risk to aircraft.

“Management efforts will help to ensure success of the native trumpeter swan reintroduction program, reduce competition with other native waterfowl, reduce wetland habitat degradation, and reduce the number of potentially dangerous conflicts with humans.

“In 2013, the Michigan statewide mute swan population was estimated at approximately 17,520 birds, up from an estimated 7,100 in 2005. The state had to aggressively address this exponentially increasing population because it is a source for the entire Great Lakes region, especially neighboring states of Ohio, Indiana, Wisconsin and the Province of Ontario.

“Michigan has more mute swans than any other state or province in North America. It is estimated that Michigan has three times the number of mute swans as each of the neighboring states and Ontario.

“The other states and provinces in the region are beginning to manage mute swans as well, and have stressed the importance that aggressive management in Michigan is vital to a successful region-wide mute swan control program.

“The DNR Wildlife Division currently has a policy to eliminate mute swans from all state lands managed by the DNR, and to gradually reduce the statewide mute swan population. The state’s long-term plan (2030) is to maintain the statewide mute swan population at fewer than 2,000 birds.”