Lakeshore arson suspect pleads no contest

By Daniel Pepper

Staff Writer

An Illinois man entered a plea to charges arson and aggravated stalking charges in two summer 2016 incidents directed at his former girlfriend’s new boyfriend.

Rolf Dieter Schmidt, 68, of Seneca, Ill., pleaded no contest to the two felony charges Monday in Allegan County Circuit Court.

Judge Roberts Kengis ruled there was enough evidence in a police report to accept the pleas.

Schmidt sought the no contest pleas to avoid civil liability, according to his lawyer Bradley Johnson.

The crimes occurred on Lakeshore Drive in Sauga-tuck Township during Memorial Day weekend 2016.

Kengis said the police report, agreed upon by Schmidt’s lawyer and county prosecutors, detailed how a barn near the home the victim was renting was set on fire.

“Mr. Schmidt was seen in the area prior to the fire starting,” Kengis said. “He had a prior relationship with the victim’s current girlfriend.”

The former girlfriend also told police she’d had problems with Schmidt, Kengis read.

“Mr. Schmidt’s phone was tested by the Michigan State Police and shown to be in the area at the time of the fire,” the report continued. “A witness also picked him out of a lineup as the person they’d seen.”

A state police fire marshal said the fire was intentionally set, said Kengis

The victim also found the words, “We will get you” with his initials in black spray paint on the rental home’s driveway, the judge said,

A phone call placed with the Elmhurst, Ill., Police Department to the victim’s Texas employer further told them the victim was a drug dealer.

“(The former girlfriend) said she’d heard the voicemail message and it was Mr. Schmidt,” Kengis said. “Mr. Schmidt also admitted calling (the victim’s) employer.”

That amounted to aggravated stalking, the judge ruled, because the victim felt threatened and “a reasonable person would feel that way.”

As part of the agreement, prosecutors dropped the rest of the charges in return for Schmidt’s no-contest plea. Another arson charge, a second count of aggravated stalking and a count of malicious destruction of property $1,000 to $20,000 will be dropped when Schmidt is sentenced.

Kengis scheduled a sentencing hearing for Dec. 3 at 1 p.m.

Schmidt was charged in one case with one count of second-degree arson and one count of malicious destruction of property $1,000 to $20,000. In the second case, he was charged with one count of third-degree arson and two counts of aggravated stalking.

He was arrested in November 2017 and charged with the crimes after being brought to Michigan from Illinois. He remains free on bond.

The fire Schmidt admitted to happened May 27, 2016 and was quickly extinguished by Saugatuck Township Fire District firefighters with mutual aid partners

The other fire was reported Sunday, May 30, 2016, at a home almost next door to the barn where a person was seen throwing accelerant onto the home. The homeowner was able to slow the fire before firefighters arrived.

Schmidt waived his right to disqualify Kengis from hearing the case because he was county prosecutor when the case was authorized.