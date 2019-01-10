Home Around Town Lakeshore Chorus slates auditions Jan. 15
Lakeshore Chorus slates auditions Jan. 15
The Lakeshore Community Chorus invites new singers to join them for the Spring 2019 season. Director Nancy Plantinga can be reached to schedule Tuesday, Jan. 15 auditions at (616) 405-3399.

The 35-plus-member chorus, in its ninth season, comes off “Holidays Around the World” concerts that played to full houses last month at the Saugatuck Center for the Arts.

The spring season will open with weekly Thursday night rehearsals in late February and run through the end of May.

The ensemble, with accompanist Vivian Boot, will join the Holland Windmill Chorus for a Tulip Time concert May 4 and in “Oldies But Goodies” performances May 18 and 19

The spring session will conclude with a performance for the residents of Freedom Village in Holland May 21.

LCC members represent communities from South Haven to Grand Haven, many of whom have rehearsed and performed together since Spring 2010.

Many read music, some do not. All learn through weekly rehearsals and home practice with help from practice CDs and digital recordings.

“We have created two sessions to accommodate people who might not be able to sing with us during both the spring and fall sessions, “ said Plantinga.

“But we’d love to have singers participate in both in order to help develop a more consistent and unified sound and camaraderie among members.”

For more information, call her or visit lakeshorecommunitychorus.org.

