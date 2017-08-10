Lakeshore Chorus slates fall auditions

Lakeshore Community Chorus invites singers to audition for its fall season.

The eighth-year ensemble, directed by W. Gene Coburn and Nancy Plantinga, will begin its season with a “Sunday Sing Through” Sept. 10 at First Congregational Church of Saugatuck, 296 Hoffman St., from 2 to 5 p.m. The event will give members an opportunity to get acquainted with the music and their peers.

Weekly Thursday rehearsals from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. start at the church Sept. 14.

The chorus will perform a collaborative concert with the New Century Chorale in Grand Blanc Nov. 5.

Its fall season will conclude with local Holiday Reflection concerts Saturday, Dec. 2, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 3 at p.m. Members will also perform for Resthaven Maplewood residents in Holland this December.

Singers interested in auditioning should contact Nancy (616) 405 3399 or lakeshorecommunitychorus@gmail.com. For more information, visit lakeshorecommunitychorus.org.