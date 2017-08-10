Home Around Town Lakeshore Chorus slates fall auditions
Lakeshore Chorus slates fall auditions
Around Town
Community
Featured Stories
Local
0

Lakeshore Chorus slates fall auditions

0
lakeshore chorus
now viewing

Lakeshore Chorus slates fall auditions

saugtwnsp
now playing

Township alters fire code, district partners object

8-10 Truck fire 4x-cr
now playing

Truck burns hot, no one hurt

8-10 Padnos 6x-cr
now playing

New 'Wild Heart' owner eyes balanced plan

8-10 Eden 5x-cr
now playing

Eden honors constant gardeners

8-10 Andrews Mike 1x-cr
now playing

Andrews to replace Chodos as Ox-Bow head

sullivans-pix
now playing

Blue Star

IMG_1345
now playing

Life as performance art

wilcox-mike
now playing

Good riddance to California

brummel-mel-1x
now playing

Brummel to resign, Fennville seeks new chief

8-10 Savor olives 2x-cr
now playing

Savor the Art Coast returns here Aug. 27

Lakeshore Community Chorus invites singers to audition for its fall season.

The eighth-year ensemble, directed by W. Gene Coburn and Nancy Plantinga, will begin its season with a “Sunday Sing Through” Sept. 10 at First Congregational Church of Saugatuck, 296 Hoffman St., from 2 to 5 p.m. The event will give members an opportunity to get acquainted with the music and their peers.

Weekly Thursday rehearsals from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. start at the church Sept. 14.

The chorus will perform a collaborative concert with the New Century Chorale in Grand Blanc Nov. 5.

Its fall season will conclude with local Holiday Reflection concerts Saturday, Dec. 2, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 3 at p.m. Members will also perform for Resthaven Maplewood residents in Holland this December.

Singers interested in auditioning should contact Nancy (616) 405 3399 or lakeshorecommunitychorus@gmail.com. For more information, visit lakeshorecommunitychorus.org.

 

Related Posts
saugtwnsp

Township alters fire code, district partners object

Publisher 0
8-10 Truck fire 4x-cr

Truck burns hot, no one hurt

Publisher 0
8-10 Padnos 6x-cr

New ‘Wild Heart’ owner eyes balanced plan

Publisher 0
Copyright 2016 The Commercial Record
Close

Share this video