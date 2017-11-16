Home Around Town Lakeshore Community Chorus tunes up for holidays
Lakeshore Community Chorus (shown) warmed up for its eighth annual “Holiday Reflections” concerts performing an “East Meets West” show in Grand Blanc with the New Century Chorale. The latter ensemble was co-founded by Douglas residents Gene Coburn and Robert Ruddy when they lived on the east side of the state. Coburn and Nancy Plantinga direct the lakeshore chorus with accompanist Vivian Boot. LCC holiday concerts will be Dec. 2 at 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 3 at 4 p.m., both at First Congregational Church of Saugatuck. Tickets are available at Scooter’s Cafe (cash/check) in Saugatuck and online (credit card) lakeshorecommunitychorus.org.

