Lakeshore Drive washout hearing on tap Sept., 27

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

The Saugatuck Township board invites the public to join a discussion about the Lakeshore Drive washout Wednesday, Sept. 27, in the Saugatuck High School cafeteria, 401 Elizabeth St., Saugatuck, starting at 7 p.m.

Fire District Chief Greg Janik voiced concerns to the township board last October about danger to life and property posed by delayed response times to emergencies south of where Lake-shore, an Allegan County primary road running north-south along Lake Michigan in the township, washed out between Wiley Road and 124th Avenue (M-89) in the mid-1980s.

It only spans three or four private properties, but never has been repaired. Some of those homeowners since then have made improvements on what remains a county road right-of-way there.

The township board, members said in an open letter published in The Commercial Record Sept. 14, wants to hear whether citizens feel the current disrepair of the road concerns them as taxpayers, property owners and/or users of the county primary road system in the township.

The county road commission, responsible to maintain access there, has evaluated alternative solutions but not to date been able to re-establish its use for the public or emergency services.

Talks continue but no final determination has been provided as to when, if ever, this road will be repaired, relocated or abandoned to private property owners.

The township board, its letter said, “is concerned with the delayed response times and impact the washout has had on the delivery of emergency services in our community. Currently, STFD emergency responses to locations south of the washout are estimated to take an average of 42 percent longer due to the one access road from either direction caused by the washout.

“The township and its service providers,” the letter continues, “are interested in enhancing, if possible, the levels of public safety services to residents along Lakeshore Drive. It requests your input as stakeholders impacted by the restricted use of your property and delays in public services” to it.

The board hopes to hear opinions at the public hear- ing and evaluate residents’ interests and the overall effect of this road’s closure upon all governmental services, private property uses and the delivery of emergency services such as 911 Central Dispatch, the county sheriff’s department, ambulance and the fire department.

Stakeholders are welcome to attend. Those cannot that night are invited to contact the township office or write the board with opinions and comments.

 

