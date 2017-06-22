Lakeshore Lodging $2K gift to assist PTSD vets

Saugatuck’s Lakeshore Lodging celebrated military families last week presenting a $2,000 check to Blue Star Mothers South Kent Chapter 191.

The vacation-rental business, donated $10 for each of the 188 nights it booked during May, then rounded off that total to meet its initial $2,000 goal.

LL vacation planner Natalie Mika, whose son Noah serves in the U.S. Army, is a member of the chapter, whose volunteers are focusing support efforts this year on veterans who suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder.

“Everyone on the team at Lakeshore is really a family member,” said co-president Mark Mikolitis. “As we look at the causes that are important to each other, this is one that stood out for our teammate and friend Natalie, with her son serving in Poland right now.”

“Blue star Mothers is a nice outlet and place for me to use the stuff passionate about as a resource,” Mika said. “Everybody works together. It’s kind of like a sisterhood.”

Mikolitis thanked customers “for joining us during a beautiful celebration of our veterans.

“We are happy to be making a difference in a place that’s so important,” he declared.