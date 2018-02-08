Laketown advances emergency access plan

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

The Laketown Township Board is pursuing the first emergency federal highway access in state history over objections by a resident.

Mitra Delaney has complained the estimated $409,000 cost ($320,000 committed by the federal government, the remainder from Laketown) to connect 144th Avenue to U.S. 31 via Robin’s Flower Shop property is too expensive, nonessential and other emergency options exist for freeway access.

Graafschap Township firefighters and other first responders disagree.

The township board Jan. 10 approved an easement agreement with business owners Broekhuis Growers, LLC, to allow an access road after both parties came to an outside of court agreement.

In October the township filed eminent domain paperwork to seize the firm’s private land, then settled with the owners after.

Township manager Al Meshkin said the project is needed for the safety and well being of residents and others traveling on Business Loop I-196 and U.S. 31.

Laketown, per the agreement, will pay Broekhuis $10,000 for access to its land to build, maintain and use an asphalt-paved road with a gate near its U.S. 31 intersection to disallow freeway access except for emergency vehicles.

Michigan Department of Transportation permits still are needed. Should they be granted, construction would take place between Aug. 1 and Nov. 2, said Meshkin. Laketown would pay to build the road and for its future maintenance.

At a Dec. 13 township board meeting, residents opposed to the plan were met by emergency responders from the Graafschap and other Saugatuck Township fire departments who favored building the access road.

“The Graafschap Fire Department has approximately nine miles of interstate highway it takes care of on I-196 and U.S. 31,” Meshkin said. “In the district (all of Laketown and part of Fillmore Township), they have no access point.”

For the fire department to get to a freeway accident from its 4534 60th St. station — within sight of the highway — it now must take 60th Street to 146th Avenue and merge onto U.S. 31 on South Washington Avenue in Holland. Responders can also access the freeway at Exit 41 in Saugatuck.

Either way, Meshkin said the process is too slow and emergency responders in Laketown highway.

Graafschap Chief Doug DenBleyker said Dec. 13 the emergency access road will be crucial in cutting response times to accidents on the highway and saving lives.

The Michigan Department of Transportation is administering the federal funds but has no plans of its own to help fund the project. Still, the township needs MDOT right-of-way, program applications and other approvals to move forward.

Meshkin said if they come through, MDOT will be in charge of bidding out the project because it impacts the state right-of-way. Access maintenance costs, he said, would be minimal, mainly for winter snow plowing and resurfacing every 15 to 20 years.

He said the township intends to follow through with plans to have the project completed by Nov. 2.