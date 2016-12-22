Home Around Town Laketown home, garage burn in bitter cold
Laketown home, garage burn in bitter cold
By Scott Sullivan

Editor

A garage fire Wednesday, Dec.. 14, in bitter-cold weather destroyed a Laketown Township home.

Firefighters were called at 2:11 p.m. to 6214 142nd Ave., where a contractor told them he had been working on water tanks for the boiler.

“He said he was just working on the water there— nothing with gas, a torch or electrical,” Graafschap Township Fire Chief Doug DenBleyker said. “He was almost done when he heard a ‘WOOF’ from behind, turned and saw flames coming out of a wall. Their source may have been a gas leak.”

Unable to put out the fire with water in the tank, the worker alerted a homeowner in the attached dwelling. They called 911 and vacated the building.

“It was 19° with 22-mph west winds gusting,” said DenBleyker. “There are no hydrants there in the countryside, so we had to haul in our water. It took close to 10,000 gallons to put down the flames.”

Saugatuck, Hamilton and Overisel fire departments assisted Graafschap. AMR ambulance did standby. No one was hurt in the incident.

“The basement incurred smoke and water damage, but the owners were able to salvage a few things from there,” said DenBleyker. “Otherwise the home was a total ruin.

“It was cold for our crews,” he continued. “You work near flames in full turn-out gear, sweat, then come out into that kind of wind chill, it’s hard.

“The homeowner let us stand in his pole barn out of the wind. That made things better for us,” he said.

