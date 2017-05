Digital paintings such as “Tornado” (shown) by John Leben may be found at his and his wife Marcia’s new LebenArt Gallery, 23 Center St., open Saturday, May 6, as part of Douglas Art on Center season-opening exhibits Saturday, May 6, from 6 to 8 p.m. Food and libations will be served, and Al Weiner will entertain on piano. For more about this weekend’s Art on Center celebration, see Page 6.