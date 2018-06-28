Lemonade stand crackdowns absurd

By Mike Wilcox

Publisher

I have fond memories of makeshift lemonade stands I made while growing up. I placed them near the sidewalk to catch thirsty walkers or drivers.

I was six or seven at the time, rather shy but engaging when I attempted to sell my 5-cent cups of lemonade.

How times have changed. Six or seven year olds have become big business, or at least overbearing city and county officials are trying to make it so. I can cite dozens of incidents where local police and code enforcement officials have demanded in unfriendly terms the closure of a child’s lemonade stand because the children were unable to produce proper permits and health department licenses.

Recently sisters Zoey and Andria in Texas had their lemonade stand shut down by police when the girls couldn’t produce a $150 city permit or meet state regulations on refrigerated beverages.

In Oregon a 7-year-old was forced to close her stand by the county. They claimed she did not comply with local health codes and would have to purchase a $120 temporary restaurant license.

And in Maryland, county officials issued a ticket to parents because their child’s lemonade stand posed a safety threat in an area where pedestrian and car traffic was supposedly heavy. The citation was written for a whopping $500.

I find these money grabs by local municipalities disgusting. Requiring a lemonade stand to pay for permits (in one municipality the costs were more than $500) is downright indecent. Do our municipalities really need the money so bad that they need to send cops out to close lemonade stands?

What’s next? Are we going to demand babysitters have a license? What about good Samaritans who mow lawns for a paltry fee? Are bake sale purveyors going to need a food handling license? The list could go on and on, and realistically, the aforementioned could probably put up the money a lot easier than a 7-year-old with a lemonade stand.

Back to my early days, if I cleared $1 on a given day I was ecstatic. That would have meant I sold 20 cups of lemonade, which I considered good. Nowadays, the typical cup of lemonade goes for 50 cents or a $1, thus those 20 cups might clear your youngster $10 or $20 in a day.

Imagine how long it would take your youngster to clear the $150 city permit or $120 temporary license fee? They would have to sell a couple hundred cups of lemonade just to break even. In my neighborhood that wouldn’t have been possible, even over a week’s span.

Local law enforcement shouldn’t be used to shutdown lemonade stands created by six-year-olds. Instead of hassling kindergartners they should be capturing the bad guys. City ordinances shouldn’t be interpreted to include temporary sales by youngsters.

As a nation we need to lighten up. If I had been confronted by the police or code enforcement officers and told I would be fined if I continued to sell lemonade, I would have been traumatized for a long time.

Let the budding entrepreneurs be. Stop the nonsense. Lemonade stands are as American as apple pie and trips to grandmother’s house.