‘Les Mis’ brings Paris to Saugatuck

2-23 Les Mis group 6x-cr2-23 Les Mis couple red 5x-crWhen Saugatuck Middle/High School starts looking like early 19th century Paris, it can only mean one thing: 40 plus students of all ages, directed by Broadway veteran Tom Zemon, are preparing to present the musical “Les Miserables.” Shows in the school auditorium will be Friday and Saturday, Feb. 24 and 25, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 26, at 2 p.m. Tickets, at $10 for adults and $6 for students, can be bought online at brownpapertick-ets.com/event/2803480 or at the school’s front desk. (Photos by Scott Sullivan)

 

