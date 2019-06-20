Let the wrecks begin

Warmer weather brings more people to here to have fun and, alas, get in accidents. Saugatuck Township Fire District first responders were especially busy June 11. While coming back from assisting with an Overisel Township fire, crews were called at 2:21 p.m. to a three-car collision — one of its vehicles shown — in front of Dunesview Kwik Shop, 6397 Blue Star Hwy. One driver with minor injuries was transported by AMR ambulance to Holland Hospital. Southbound Blue Star was diverted to the northbound lane and northbound traffic detoured via 64th Street for 40 minutes, said STFD IT Director Erik Kirchert, before all three vehicles, one leaking fluids, were towed away. Another fire district crew, back from completing a medical call, helped on the scene as well. “Arriving back at the station,” said Kirchert, “we were dispatched to another medical, followed by a report of a wire down on Park Street. To cap it off, we responded to yet another medical call and a public assist. Summer is coming …” (Photos by Lt. John Mileskiewi)