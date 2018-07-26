Let’s back off the ugliness

By Mike Wilcox

Can’t we all just get along?

I’ve been a keen watcher of political discourse since I was 10 years old and have never — I mean never — experienced such a polarized nation. Persons from both sides of the aisle are taking positions that if you don’t take their side, somehow you are a traitor.

I see it on social media all the time. A very conservative friend of mine wrote yesterday if you don’t stand with President Trump, you need to get off of my Facebook account immediately. I want nothing to do with you socialist Democrats.

I also had a confrontation with a socialist liberal who said I’m no friend if I don’t support the ideals of Bernie Sanders.

I try to play it down the middle. I watch many cable TV news shows — sometime MSNBC or CNN, sometimes Fox News — to get a flavor of what both sides are saying. I believe everyone has a right to their opinion, but also that we should agree to disagree.

That said, I’m having a hard time understanding where friendships disintegrate over political disagreements. Twenty or 30 years ago, we might have disagreed over abortion or immigration, but then patted each other on the back and shared a couple beers.

Today if we disagree, one side is a racist or traitor, and the other side is a socialist or commie. There’s no middle ground anymore. You either love Trump or hate him.

A lot of people blame our lack of civility on Trump himself, but if anyone paid attention to the last presidential election, the nastiness was a product of both Clinton and Trump. Actually the nastiness has been building for several years.

The issues we face today are complex. We need our leaders to share some middle ground and compromise, not polarize, to make decisions based on facts, not emotion. Just as important, they need to agree to disagree with those who might see the issue differently than them. The enemies are Iran, and to a lesser extent China and Russia, not each other.

The same can be said for us common folk. Is your position on immigration or abortion really worth destroying friendships? We must understand that what Donald Trump or John Brennan say or tweet is not treasonous, just said or tweeted to make their point.

We can argue politics or issues all day long, but in the end we are all Americans. We all live under the umbrella of the world’s greatest nation. We have fought many wars for the right to say whatever we want to say, to believe whatever we want to believe.

Let’s get off our high horses and realize there are two sides to every story. Your way is not necessarily the only right way, and once in a while you may be wrong. Pay attention to what those who have differing opinions have to say. Once in a while they just might be right.