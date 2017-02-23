Let’s make a difference

By Mike Wilcox

Publisher

“Anyone who thinks that they are too small to a make a difference has never tried to fall asleep with a mosquito in the room.” – Christine Todd Whitman, former Governor of New Jersey

Many of us simply don’t try to make a difference. Others proclaim it is impossible for one person to make a difference. However, through random acts of kindness we all can make this world a better place to live.

I can think of no better example than my sister, Marcia. Last week she celebrated her 60th birthday. She didn’t celebrate by going out on the town, or even having a party and receiving lots of presents.

No, Marcia and her daughter Angie decided her birthday was an excellent opportunity to make a difference. This is what they did.

First on their list was a visit to a local fire station. There they presented the personnel on duty with coffee and doughnuts as a thank you for helping to keep their town safe. The firefighters were gracious and couldn’t believe that two individuals would come to the station in the wee hours of the morning to provide them with breakfast.

Next stop was a refugee home in the inner city. The home was basically a temporary location for refugees coming to this country while they awaited placement elsewhere. Here Marcia and Angie brought canned goods and paper supplies for the families. They spent a couple hours hearing stories from families escaping war-torn areas of our world.

Their third and final stop was a nursing home. There they visited every resident and presented each with a bouquet of flowers. That’s one bouquet for each of the nearly 100 residents. Marcia and Angie made a lot of people happy on this wintry afternoon.

My sister has always been a kind soul. She has always pitched in to help the less fortunate. Her 60th birthday celebration is just one example of how she enjoys making a difference for dozens of people on any given day.

I admire her for being able to contribute so much to others. I offer her as an example of what an individual can do if they truly put forth the effort.

Thus I throw this challenge to you. If my sister can do it, so can you. Spend some time helping others and make a difference in your community. Whether its serving food at a soup kitchen or simply paying for an older person’s meal that is ahead of you in the fast-food line, do it and do it often.

My sister has always said it is better to give than to receive, and I believe that. Give that veteran a hearty slap on the back, or provide a toy for a sick child in the hospital. The joy you personally get by doing this far outweighs any other feeling.

Christine Whitman is right. Marcia is right. We all can make a difference. Isn’t it time you performed a random act of kindness?