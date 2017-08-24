Library annex to be razed in fall

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

The Saugatuck-Douglas District Library board voted Aug. 16 to raze the annex next door to its downtown Douglas main facility after heavy April rains and a sump pump failure caused flooding that exacerbated other issues, including basement root intrusion, in the aging building.

The board bought the former commercial structure for $250,000 in 2006. The library since then has used it for programs, storage and Friends used-book sales. The latter raised more than $5,000 last year.

The 147 Center St. structure has been an asset, said head librarian Ingrid Boyer. “Unfortunately,” she went on, “as moisture levels and maintenance costs have increased, the building has become more of a liability. Mold and mustiness have made it increasingly uncomfortable and unsafe even for storage purposes.”

When April’s flooding was first discovered, the annex had more than eight inches of standing water. Its basement was dried out, but additional repairs and replacement of equipment were delayed.

After discussions between the library’s board and insurance company, it was determined that rather than make expensive repairs, the settlement money would be better spent on demolition.

“We are currently acquiring quotes and working with the City of Douglas to file the necessary permits,” said Boyer. “The demolition will be completed this fall.”

In preparation, library staff is emptying out contents of the building. The district will host a yard sale Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 2 and 3, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., offering furniture, storage, lamps, children’s toys and the Friends’ collection of used books.

The annex bookstore will be open Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Labor Day.

Looking to the future, the Friends are seeking another space for their used bookstore. In the meantime, they will no longer accept donations of used books.

The library board is now writing a five-year strategic plan that will incorporate the soon-to-be vacant lot and consider how best it will fit into the library’s future.