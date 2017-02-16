Library hosts puzzle exchange, more winter fun

The Saugatuck-Douglas District Library is launching new winter opportunities to exercise mind and body.

A jigsaw puzzle exchange allows community members to informally share their puzzles. Because such puzzles are not officially part of the library inventory, there are no checkouts or return dates and the service is available to everyone, whether they have a library card or not.

This service operates as a one-for-one exchange. If you bring in one of your own gently-used puzzles, you may swap it out for one of the library’s. The library asks that all puzzles have at least 500 pieces and be in fairly good condition.

The opening-day collection consists of approximately two dozen puzzles, most of which were donated by Chris Yoder, Arthur Frederick and Ingrid Boyer. Those three hatched the idea for a library-sponsored exchange over lunch at a Rotary Club meeting. The three Rotarians, all avid puzzlers, thought it would be a good fit for the community, especially among retired people and vacationers.

February also signals the return of the adult winter reading challenge. This year participants are asked to complete a library BINGO card; they will have to read five books (four if they use the “Free” space) to meet requirements.

All finishers will be entered in a drawing to win a $50 gift certificate to a local restaurant. Those who complete multiple cards have more chances to win.

The reading challenge runs through April 12. BINGO cards and instructions can be picked up at the library or downloaded from its website, sdlibrary.org.

The library also continues to offer a variety of free educational programs. On Wednesday, Feb. 22, Justine Kolev from the Dance Asylum will teach a barre class starting at 7:15 p.m. This fitness training workshop combines postures inspired by ballet and other disciplines such as yoga and Pilates. All are welcome; no registration is required.

An introduction to Tai Chi is slated March 8. Visit the library website for other upcoming events.